RACINE — EverGreen Academy fifth-grader Kaylyn Savage was the winner of the annual Scripps National School Spelling Bee Competition Dec. 9.

The spelling bee was held in the gym at the Chicory elementary building for students in grades three through eight. Parents, family, staff and friends were invited to watch via Zoom.

Second place went to fifth-grader Frankie Villa and third place went to eighth-grader Bennett Allen.

Savage will now advance to the next level of the competition in February.

