Saturday teen event to provide college info, food, games at Pritchard Park

RACINE — In January, Leanna Johnson heard from parents that their teenage children were bored with community events.

One parent suggested a party. Johnson, community engagement coordinator at Higher Expectations for Racine County, thought that “it’d be really nice if the youth could plan something for youth.”

More than seven months later, a “Back 2 School” event will take place Saturday from noon-5 p.m. at the Pritchard Park south pavilion, 2800 Ohio St.

Higher Expectations, a local nonprofit, is sponsoring the event, which is organized by area high-schoolers. It is geared toward people ages 13-18 and will have information about college, plus barbeque, a DJ and lawn games.

“It’s a different way to be informative,” Johnson said. “We can set up tables anywhere and hope that people show up, but we’re changing the way that we bring the information to the kids. We’re bringing the fun to it.”

Johnson was one of several people who provided feedback to students, but the event was mainly organized by about a dozen teenagers. Students worked with a $5,000 budget to plan the event. They were paid $10 per hour and received a meal at every meeting.

In addition to food, music and bounce houses, student organizers decided to focus on college awareness so their peers can learn more about applications, financial aid and scholarship opportunities. On Saturday, first-generation students at Carthage College will be in attendance to answer questions and share their experiences.

“I hope that this event will open the door for a lot of students to experience college resources,” Johnson said.

Planning meetings started in February and usually occurred twice per month on Saturdays. It took time for students to feel comfortable expressing ideas, but Johnson learned that waiting for several seconds of silence led them to voice their opinions.

“It’s amazing how they’ll open up,” Johnson said. “The patience that we as adults need to have with our youth is something that we all have to work on.”

After some initial guidance from Johnson and other adults, students took command, an encouraging sign.

“When they took that first lead in the conversation is when I’m like, ‘I think we got this,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said the event is by and for teenagers because their ideas are often not taken seriously, and it provided student organizers the chance to stretch themselves.

“Oftentimes, they are overlooked for their thoughts and opinions on things,” Johnson said. “We want to do this for the kids (their) age to show them how we value their voice and their opinion.”