RACINE — An event scheduled for Saturday morning and hosted by local Black-led community organizations seeks to improve equity in public education.

“A Call to Action: It Takes a Village — Transforming Education for Black Children,” is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Park High School auditorium, 1901 12th St.

“A pressing educational crisis has been unfolding in our community’s public schools, particularly affecting Black students, necessitating immediate intervention and action,” according to a news release.

The event will feature an interview with Umar Johnson about the state of Black children in public education.

Johnson is a doctor of clinical psychology and certified school psychologist who often speaks about the education and mental health of African and African-American children.

The event “is a crucial call to action for parents and educators of Black children, as well as anyone committed to achieving educational equity and securing a brighter future for Black children and this community,” according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://ittakesavillage.ticketbud.com/drumarjohnson. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

For more information, email infoeventdrumar@gmail.com or call 262-232-7730.

