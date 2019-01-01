RACINE — Racine Unified’s Transition Program helps students learn important job skills while providing the district’s Administrative Service Campus employees with fresh salads and snacks during the week.
The program helps special education students, ages 18-21, to transition from their roles as high school students to adults living in the community.
Each semester, the students work with a different teacher who helps them learn work and life skills on the job, each with one of three specific areas of focus: food service, janitorial and clerical work.
Those working in the food service portion purchase ingredients, do food prep like cutting and setting up the salad bar at Unified’s ASC, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., each Tuesday and Thursday. The students also provide a snack cart with cookies they bake themselves, along with chips and soda, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“It’s very good to have a program that offers all kinds of experiences,” said Xu Chen, teacher for the food service portion of the program.
Chen said this helps students discover what sorts of jobs they enjoy doing.
Skills
Through the food service portion of the program, students learn about basic food preparation, grocery shopping skills, how to pay at a cash register, how to take payments and kitchen safety, in addition to a variety of other skills.
Many students also learn skills like how to use a credit-card reader for the first time and how to count money.
“By the end, I want them to have one entry-level job skill,” Chen said.
When they start out in the food service portion of the program, some students don’t know how to cut vegetables, she said.
Jammel Butterfield-Johnson, 19, was one of those, but he said he has since learned how to cook for himself.
Chen’s goal is for each student to be capable of making one home-cooked meal for himself by the end of the class. The students also work on their English skills through writing journals about their work experiences.
Some of the Transition Program participants go on to work at local businesses. One young man who participated in the program found he enjoyed dish washing and later got a job working in the dish room at Carthage College through the assistance of the Racine County Opportunity Center.
Good reviews
Several workers at ASC agreed that they enjoy having the salad bar available right at work and like seeing one of the district’s student programs at work.
“I love it,” said Mary Jane Arroyo, an early childhood social worker who works at ASC. “I think it’s awesome that they do this.”
Another ASC worker, Ashley Lindstrom, agreed.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “It helps us, but it helps them, too.”
