BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Club is offering Safety Town 2023 in partnership with the Burlington Police Department June 12-23 at Dyer Elementary School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave.

Safety Town is an early childhood safety education program designed to introduce all types of safety awareness and emergency prevention to incoming kindergarten children. A miniature layout of a community is built to the scale of a young child. Safety lessons are taught through actual demonstrations and participation.

Three sessions are available — 8:30-10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-noon or 12:30-2 p.m. The cost is $45. To register, go to bit.ly/3NesjtG.