BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District school board approved the appointment of Ryan Heft as assistant principal for Burlington High School at its April 22 meeting.
Heft currently serves as dean of students for Karcher Middle School. He has served in the district since 2017, first sharing his time between Dyer Intermediate and Karcher before transitioning to Karcher full time. He co-directs the kindergarten through seventh grade summer school program. He previously worked for the School District of New Berlin.
Heft earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary social studies education from Carroll University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University. He grew up in Burlington, where he and his wife Stephanie live with their two children. Ryan also serves on the Burlington City Council as the Second District alderman.
Heft will begin in this new role on July 1. Joel Graham previously served in the BHS assistant principal role until his appointment to the principal position for Lyons Center and Winkler Elementary Schools.
“It will be an exciting opportunity to support students academically and social-emotionally at this new level," Heft said. "The high school provides students with a robust experience, and I'm very excited to be a part of that. It has been a pleasure working within the district toward ensuring universal access for all students, implementing best instructional practices and identifying essential skills to learning, and I look forward to working with more staff on these goals."
