RACINE — Tuesday was the Racine Unified School District’s first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year. Students walked, biked and rode in vehicles to schools across the city, including Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Staff greeted elementary schoolers and families at Wadewitz as upbeat songs like “Happy” by Pharrell Williams played. The last day of school at RUSD is scheduled for June 11, 2024.
Ryan Patterson
Reporter
