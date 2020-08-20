RUSD works out 'kinks' with Chromebook pickup, principals to turn challenges into opportunities when school starts

RACINE — Park High School Directing Principal Jeff Miller has said “It’s a good day to be a Panther” maybe 1,000 times this week. He coordinated a hectic, busy three days of Chromebook laptop pickup in the school’s parking lot Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, during which the majority of the school’s 1,100 students got their computers for the year.
It’s the final pregame before the season: the 2020-21 school year, which kicks off in the Racine Unified School District on Sept. 1.
As Miller welcomed each car into the parking lot, saying hello and passing out waivers, he recognized a lot of the students and their parents. He’s been talking to a lot of them on FaceTime since in-person school was suddenly called off after March 13 — Miller remembers the date exactly.
“The great part” about materials pickup this week “is it allows us to reconnect with our families and our kids,” Miller said. “The culture of our building is family. It’s been really hard these last six months not being with these families.”
But there were kinks. On Tuesday, the first day of pickup, the line of parents’ vehicles at Starbuck Middle School surpassed 90 minutes of waiting at some points. At Park, some waited for over two hours, leading to complaints from some parents. And long lines were reported at other schools too.
Late Tuesday night, Miller had a meeting with the rest of the staff who volunteered to pass out Chromebooks to tweak the process and they “figured out how to speed things up.” Adjustments needed to be made. So they made them. Both at Park and at Starbuck, despite the streams of cars showing up at about the same pace, wait times rarely surpassed half an hour.
Some kinks, said Starbuck Directing Principal Ellis Turrentine, are probably going to crop up again as schools enter the uncharted territory of starting an academic year in the digital age amid a pandemic.
“We’re going to have kinks at the beginning of the year,” Turrentine admitted. “We’re going to work through these kinks … It’s a first for us. We’ll see once school starts.”
Miller doesn’t like the word “challenges,” even while the educators and students face the challenges of the 2020-21 school year. “It’s been more of an opportunity for us to make learning accessible to more kids. It has challenged us. But it’s been an opportunity for us to grow as educators,” he said. “The word opportunity creates a more positive mindset.”
Sherrie Hopkins, the directing principal at Dr. Jones Elementary School, added: “The keyword is flexibility. As things evolve ... that flexibility piece is what’s going to keep everyone sane.”
For parents, figuring out how to feel about all this is a balancing act. Wednesday afternoon, Melissa Morales DeLeon was picking up materials for her fourth-grader and kindergartener.
“I would prefer to have them in school ... but obviously, well you know,” she said, referring to the coronavirus. She’s trying to make the most of it, looking forward to her 10-year-old getting better with technology through the RUSD-provided Chromebook.
Jamiya Hutchinson, a sophomore-to-be at Park, said she was “excited” for the abnormal impending school year.
“It’s going to be different, the way school is,” said Velma Rand, Hutchinson’s grandmother. “It ain’t going to be the same.”
