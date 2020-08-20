RUSD works out 'kinks' with Chromebook pickup, principals to turn challenges into opportunities when school starts

Late Tuesday night, Miller had a meeting with the rest of the staff who volunteered to pass out Chromebooks to tweak the process and they “figured out how to speed things up.” Adjustments needed to be made. So they made them. Both at Park and at Starbuck, despite the streams of cars showing up at about the same pace, wait times rarely surpassed half an hour.

Some kinks, said Starbuck Directing Principal Ellis Turrentine, are probably going to crop up again as schools enter the uncharted territory of starting an academic year in the digital age amid a pandemic.

“We’re going to have kinks at the beginning of the year,” Turrentine admitted. “We’re going to work through these kinks … It’s a first for us. We’ll see once school starts.”

Miller doesn’t like the word “challenges,” even while the educators and students face the challenges of the 2020-21 school year. “It’s been more of an opportunity for us to make learning accessible to more kids. It has challenged us. But it’s been an opportunity for us to grow as educators,” he said. “The word opportunity creates a more positive mindset.”

Sherrie Hopkins, the directing principal at Dr. Jones Elementary School, added: “The keyword is flexibility. As things evolve ... that flexibility piece is what’s going to keep everyone sane.”