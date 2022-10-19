RUSD to start using metal detectors at schools as early as next week

RACINE — Racine Unified schools could have metal detectors as soon as next week.

Superintendent Eric Gallien informed the RUSD board during its meeting Monday that the school district plans to use metal detectors at middle schools and high schools in the near future.

“We definitely have plans to reinstitute the use of electronic walk-throughs and do random scans at the schools,” Gallien said.

RUSD already owns 10 total detectors, and the number used at each building will vary based on school enrollment, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement. As of now, the detectors will not be used full-time at any specific building but will periodically move around the school district’s middle schools and high schools.

“We started the process prior to COVID, and things kind of slowed down, but now we’re going to bring those back, and it will be random,” Gallien said.

It is not yet known how frequently metal detectors will be used at schools and at which schools.

“As we get started and work through the process, we’ll determine how often,” Tapp wrote in an email.

If a school has metal detectors on a given day, they will be used all day, including when students return to school from off-campus lunch.

The topic will likely be discussed further at the RUSD board work session on Nov. 7.

The move to use metal detectors comes shortly after Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., twice went into lockdown within three weeks. A Case student was arrested Oct. 11 after having a weapon at school. Last month, a Case student was shot at a hotel parking lot across the street from the school. The student survived.

During the public comment position of Monday’s meeting, Alicia Ramirez, Case PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) president, asked the school district “to take action to ensure the safety of everyone that comes in through those doors.”

Ramirez, who has a child at Case, also asked for better mental health counseling for students and staff.

“It’s time that, as a community, we start to practice what we preach and show our children and our staff members that we’re advocating for their safety and not just talking about it,” Ramirez said. “I have faith in the staff at Case High School that they’re doing everything they can to protect our youth, but they need everyone’s efforts to put that into place.”