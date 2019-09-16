RACINE — Racine Unified School District is offering free ACT boot camps for high school students to help prepare first-time ACT takers or to improve on their past scores.
RUSD will offer six ACT Boot Camps, open to any high school student on the following Saturdays:
- Oct. 19 and Feb. 22 at Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine
- Dec. 7 and Feb. 29 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., Racine
- Feb. 1 and March 28 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant
Interested students should sign up with their high school counselor. All boot camps run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
