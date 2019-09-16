{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified School District is offering free ACT boot camps for high school students to help prepare first-time ACT takers or to improve on their past scores.

RUSD will offer six ACT Boot Camps, open to any high school student on the following Saturdays:

  • Oct. 19 and Feb. 22 at Park High School, 1901 12th St., Racine
  • Dec. 7 and Feb. 29 at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., Racine
  • Feb. 1 and March 28 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mt. Pleasant

Interested students should sign up with their high school counselor. All boot camps run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

