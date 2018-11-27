Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — The International Baccalaureate (IB) schools of the Racine Unified School District are hosting an information session for those interested in learning more about the IB School Choices offered by RUSD. The session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the theater at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

The IB programs at Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge Elementary schools offer the primary years program; the middle years program is held at Starbuck Middle School; and the diploma and career-related program is offered at Case High School.

