MOUNT PLEASANT — The International Baccalaureate (IB) schools of the Racine Unified School District are hosting an information session for those interested in learning more about the IB School Choices offered by RUSD. The session is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the theater at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
The IB programs at Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge Elementary schools offer the primary years program; the middle years program is held at Starbuck Middle School; and the diploma and career-related program is offered at Case High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.