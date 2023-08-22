RACINE — Tamekia Shaw watched as the student’s personality shone through. The introverted middle schooler initially kept to himself, but he gradually became more talkative and made friendships during the Racine Unified Teen Outreach Program.

“That’s what this is about: giving those kids the opportunity to blossom and to grow and to be who they truly are, and to share with other classmates and other adults their true self,” said Shaw, Teen Outreach Program coordinator.

The after-school program for sixth through eighth graders will start its fourth year in October through RUSD Extended Learning.

The program is intended to help middle schoolers improve academically, socially and become more invested in their community, thereby reducing behaviors like dropping out of school, teen pregnancy and crime.

“It is our position that when students are able to meaningfully engage with people in the community in which they live, they take on more of a sense of a social responsibility to the community,” said Antonio Crane, RUSD director of extended learning. “Ultimately, we’re going to deter vandalism and youth crime and delinquency because students are building enduring connections with different people around the community.”

The Teen Outreach Program is a partnership between Racine Unified, the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and Focus on Community.

In the upcoming school year, the program will be at five schools — Gilmore Fine Arts, Jerstad-Agerholm, Mitchell, Starbuck and Walden — and four community centers — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Caesar Chavez, Humble Park and Tyler Domer.

The program runs through the end of the 2023-24 school year, and this year is expected to be its largest with around 250 students.

The expansion is funded by a $980,000 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction, according to Crane.

Students will meet with facilitators Monday through Thursday after school for an hour-and-a-half to two hours.

Adult facilitators are from RUSD, the City of Racine and Focus on Community.

This year also will feature high school facilitators, which Crane is excited about.

“There is just something different about kids gravitating to and listening to other kids and feeling a sense of connection,” Crane said.

Crane and Shaw believe the program has numerous benefits. It provides a relaxed, smaller group setting where facilitators can help students with questions and is a structured environment for students after school, a time when many of their parents are at work.

“This gives working-class families an opportunity to ensure safe supervision of their students beyond the school day,” Crane said.

Students also can learn about the community. As part of the program, they must do at least 20 hours of community service learning, which is usually based on something they are interested in.

Crane said connecting with students is the best part of the program.

“When we break through to them and we help to slowly tear down some of the walls that they have built up because of so many different negative experiences that they’ve had, and you watch them smiling when you almost never saw them smile, or they’re increasingly engaging in curriculum and discussion … or you find them actually seeking you out and coming to you asking for assistance, you know that the club is working its magic,” Crane said.

Monthly family meetings at community centers are another aspect planned this year. Parents and guardians can receive information about progress reports, upcoming events and access helpful resources.

Shaw remembers a family engagement session last year when young people talked about what family means. She said parents told her they learned about their children.

“We’re giving them a voice and allowing a safe space for the child and for the parent to have those communications with one another,” Shaw said. “We had some a-ha moments.”

The program organizers aim to provide a nurturing, familial environment.

“If you’re part of TOP, you’re our family,” Shaw said.

RUSD hopes more people join the family this year.

To register for the Teen Outreach Program , call the RUSD Extended Learning office at 262-664-6990, visit the Extended Learning website, ask at any of the four community centers, inquire with Focus on Community, or email extended.learning@rusd.org or prcs@cityofracine.org.

There also will be a kickoff event Aug. 30 at the Caesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., where attendees can register, learn more about the program, receive food and play games.

10 beloved public television shows that entertained and educated 10 beloved public television shows that entertained and educated Dragon Tales Cyberchase Sesame Street Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat Clifford the Big Red Dog Arthur Mister Rogers' Neighborhood The Magic School Bus Zoboomafoo Reading Rainbow