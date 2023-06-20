RACINE — The Racine Unified School District and workers’ unions seem to agree on pay raises that employees should receive next school year.

On Tuesday morning, RUSD and two unions representing RUSD workers proposed 8% base wage increases for district employees for the 2023-24 school year.

In brief, separate meetings lasting a couple minutes, leaders of Racine Educators United and the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union exchanged proposals with RUSD officials.

Racine Educators United represents RUSD instructors such as teachers and educational assistants. SEIU Local 152 represents RUSD building service employees such as custodians, maintenance workers and engineers.

Members of the two unions will vote whether to approve the RUSD proposals. If workers vote yes on the base wage offers, the proposals require final approval from the RUSD Board.

In a Tuesday news release, RUSD said its base wage proposal “recognize(s) the significant contributions and dedication of our valued staff.”

“We understand the challenges posed by the current economic climate and the fiscal constraints faced by our district,” the news release said. “Despite these challenges, we remain fully committed to ensuring fair compensation for our dedicated staff members. We recognize the invaluable role that our staff plays in providing quality education and support to our students and families. Attracting and retaining talented individuals is crucial to maintaining the high standards of education we strive for. To this end, we have been working diligently to address the financial aspects of compensation within our fiscal limitations.”

In the 2022-23 school year, RUSD provided 4.7% base wage increases to employees.

Union members almost certainly will approve the base wage offers for next school year.

According to SEIU Local 152 President Wayne Rasmussen, at a meeting a few days ago, union members said they would approve 8% pay raises if RUSD offered them.

REU members have publicly advocated for 8% pay increases for months. They have rallied, held a press conference and spoken during RUSD Board meetings starting in March.

About 60 RUSD educators again rallied Monday before the School Board meeting to advocate for an 8% cost of living adjustment and a salary step increase based on years of service.

A salary step is separate from the base wage proposals that were exchanged Tuesday.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting, nine RUSD instructors spoke about the need for fair pay.

Teachers expressed issues with a new base wage agreement not being approved prior to June 15, the deadline by when Wisconsin public school teachers must renew or reject their one-year contracts with employers.

“As we wait, other districts are filling up their buildings with fairly compensated employees,” said Anthony Duros, a Park High School teacher. “We’ve been patient enough. This inaction is inexcusable. Simply put, do what’s best for Racine Unified teachers, educational assistants, support staff and students. Do your job.”

When the school year ended last week, A.J. Zydzik, Case High School teacher, said goodbye to many colleagues “knowing that, barring some sort of action by the school board, many of them would be leaving RUSD for greener pastures in other districts,” he said.

Zydzik said he was “completely flabbergasted” that the school district and School Board did not act sooner to consider base wage increases.

“We need it now, so we need to stop playing chicken with the future of our district and with the full staffing of our buildings with good, caring teachers,” Zydzik said. “Racine deserves the best, and Racine deserves more than what we’ve gotten so far.”

On a wider scale, REU President Angelina Cruz said the school district needs far more per-student funding from the state.

Cruz called on the School Board “to join us in publicly and unapologetically advocating on behalf of what is best for our public schools, our children, their families and our public education workers, before it’s too late, because we are just about there.”

Numerous people said ongoing staffing shortages could be alleviated by better pay.

Jodi Heine, Olympia Brown Elementary speech language therapist, mentioned that staffing challenges resulted in her and her coworkers essentially performing triage.

They had to deal with the most pressing issues and did not have enough time to think about how best to serve students.

“Which fire do I stamp out first?” Heine asked. “I was set up to fail. My kids deserve so much better than that.”

Christie Bartow, Case teacher, said she and colleagues go the extra mile at work, and they deserve fair pay as a result.

Many teachers “go above and beyond for our students every day,” Bartow said. “Our mighty efforts deserve compensation.”

With the district’s and unions’ base wage proposals aligning, improved compensation for RUSD workers next school year appears imminent.

