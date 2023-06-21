RACINE - Starting next week, Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien will be superintendent of a South Carolina school district.

The Charleston County School District Board announced Wednesday that Gallien will be the district’s new leader starting July 1.

The CCSD Board offered Gallien the superintendent job three weeks ago, pending contract negotiations. The board approved Gallien’s contract by 6-3 vote, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Gallien,” CCSD Board Chair Pam McKinney said in the news release. “His decades of successful leadership in public education and record of service in the United States Marine Corps will serve him well as he leads our district into the future.”

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said Gallien emailed her Tuesday informing her of his resignation plans, an email she expected.

Barbian anticipated Gallien’s resignation last week but said “there was some delay in South Carolina, I’m not sure what was going on.”

Gallien, who is on medical leave, has served as RUSD superintendent since 2018.

Barbian said Gallien led numerous initiatives, including the career-focused high school academies. She also appreciated Gallien’s oversight of the RUSD strategic plan, the school district’s long-range facilities plan and its 30-year, $1 billion referendum.

“I thought there were a lot of initiatives that we can credit him for,” Barbian said. “There’s quite a few things that he’s put into place.”

The RUSD Board has a special meeting scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. Two of the meeting’s agenda items are superintendent resignation and interim superintendent contract.

Barbian expects the board on Monday to approve Gallien’s resignation and approve Soren Gajewski as interim superintendent.

Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, has served as acting superintendent since May 1, when Gallien began his medical leave.

Barbian said the board will also discuss next steps for the search to find Gallien’s replacement. She said most board members have not been on the board for a superintendent search before, herself included.

Barbian isn’t sure what the timeline is for hiring a new superintendent.

Gajewski could be interim superintendent “for two months, he could be there for a year,” Barbian said. “I don’t know. It depends on how quickly the board finds someone they like and want to hire.”

Barbian doesn’t yet know what the superintendent search will entail but said community members will be involved.

“We want to get their feedback on what they’re looking for in the next superintendent,” Barbian said.

Seven photos of Horlick High School's graduation Belicia Barajas Chamblis, Hall and Sutton Teacher and student Getting ready Corey Prince and Kameron West Velasquez and Howard Friendly handshake