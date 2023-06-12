RACINE — Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien remains on medical leave from RUSD while negotiating a contract to lead a South Carolina school district.

Last month, Gallien was offered the superintendent job at the Charleston County School District, pending contract negotiations.

Contract negotiations are ongoing, so Gallien is still employed by RUSD as of now. He remains on medical leave until July, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement. His medical leave started May 1.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said Gallien called to tell her about his interest in the Charleston job. She was surprised Gallien was “physically able to handle that type of process” and visit South Carolina in-person while on medical leave.

As for Gallien being interested in another job, “that did not surprise me at all,” Barbian said, noting that superintendents often move positions.

Gallien has served as RUSD superintendent since 2018. Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, is serving as acting superintendent.

An RUSD superintendent search process would be initiated if Gallien agrees to a contract in Charleston and submits a resignation letter to RUSD. The School Board would determine the next steps of finding a superintendent, who is the only board employee.

If the board needs to hire someone new, Barbian knows that will be a crucial decision.

“We want to make sure that the person in that position can guide our district, serving the needs of our students and families in our community so that our students can become what they need to be for the best for our community,” Barbian said.

If Gallien leaves, whoever the board chooses as superintendent would oversee the district’s ongoing capital referendum and state funding challenges, among many other responsibilities.

“It’s a huge job,” Barbian said. “I think someone, once Dr. Gallien decides to leave, I think that they will find it exciting, as well, and a challenge.”

