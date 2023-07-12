RACINE —The Racine Unified School District Board plans to form a subcommittee of board members to help with the search for a permanent superintendent.

During a work session Monday, Ally Docksey, board vice president, said members interested in volunteering for the subcommittee should be available to attend additional meetings where much of the initial work of the superintendent search will be done.

All subcommittee recommendations will be brought to the full board for consideration.

Docksey told board members to email her and Board President Jane Barbian if they are interested in volunteering for the subcommittee.

It is not yet known how many board members will be on the subcommittee.

At the board’s July 24 business meeting, members likely will hear information about the subcommittee’s members and objectives before voting to form it.

The board on June 26 approved the resignation of former Superintendent Eric Gallien. His last day was June 30. Gallien had served as RUSD superintendent since 2018.

Last month, Gallien accepted a job to be superintendent of the Charleston County School District in South Carolina.

The School Board on June 26 also approved a contract with Soren Gajewski to be interim superintendent starting July 1. The contract does not have an end date.

Referendum-funded work

The board also discussed work related to referendum-funded projects at three schools.

Members received an update from Bray Architects about the design process of the Schulte K-8 School.

In December, the board awarded the Schulte design bid to Bray at a cost of $2.34 million.

In December, the board also approved up to $76 million to build the 153,000-square-foot Schulte K-8 School at a site next to Schulte Elementary.

The estimated budget is $65.28 million and the new school is scheduled to open in August 2025.

Board member Scott Coey complimented the plans for a new Schulte gym, which is expected to have numerous windows that let in natural light.

“This in particular, I think, is one of the nicest things that Schulte will uniquely have access to,” Coey said.

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, agreed and extolled the plans for Schulte and other referendum-funded schools that he said the district expects to use for 100 years.

When completed in 2025, Schulte “will be a jewel within the crown of our buildings here at RUSD,” Reynolds said. “These are going to be century buildings … We want to make sure that we’re getting it as best as we can, because we know these are going to stand the test of 100 years down the road.”

The board discussed who to hire as construction manager for renovations at Horlick High School.

RUSD administration has recommended that the board award a contract worth $2.715 million to J. P. Cullen & Sons Inc.

The Milwauke-based company was one of four bidders for the work at Horlick, which is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

The board discussed the guaranteed maximum price for construction work at the future Starbuck K-8 School.

The recommended guaranteed maximum price is $40.48 million with Hunzinger Construction, the firm approved by the board in December.

The total cost is projected to be $50.54 million to expand Starbuck from a middle school into a K-8 school, which is scheduled to be done by August 2024.

This summer, Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working on referendum projects with RUSD, said there have been minimal overtime requests among laborers doing referendum-funded construction work at Starbuck, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School and Julian Thomas Elementary School.

State funding projection error update

Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer, told the board that an issue between the school district and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction should soon be corrected.

The issue regards the amount of state money RUSD is projected to receive for the 2023-24 school year. An error between RUSD and DPI systems resulted in an incorrect projection showing that Racine Unified would have a significant decrease.

Serak did not provide the projected number but said it aligns with what the district estimated.

“The number that we’re getting is the number we anticipated in our budget,” Serak said. “This week, we should have it all done.”

Other business

The board discussed contracting with the City of Racine RYDE program to provide bus transportation for students during the 2023-24 school year.

The proposal is for a one-year, $350,000 contract.

The proposed contract does not have any major changes from the 2022-23 school year contract, according to John Strack, RUSD transportation supervisor.

The School Board did not take action on any items, since it was a work session. The board is expected to vote on the items requiring further approval during its July 24 business meeting.

Seven photos of Horlick High School's graduation Belicia Barajas Chamblis, Hall and Sutton Teacher and student Getting ready Corey Prince and Kameron West Velasquez and Howard Friendly handshake