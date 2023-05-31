Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien has been offered a job as superintendent of a South Carolina school district.

Pending contract negotiations, Gallien will become the new leader of the Charleston County School District. He has served as RUSD superintendent since 2018.

“I’m excited about this next step in the selection process and honored to be the candidate of choice to lead CCSD forward,” Gallien said in a CCSD news release. “I strongly believe in my ability to bring impactful, positive change to the students, families and educators of CCSD and look forward to getting to work.”

The CCSD Board voted 6-2 on Tuesday to enter negotiations with Gallien, according to the Charleston Post and Courier. Gallien and the board are negotiating a contract that the CCSD Board will vote on at a future meeting.

The CCSD Board “intends for Dr. Gallien to formally assume his new role at CCSD this summer, pending contractual negotiations,” the news release stated.

As a top candidate, Gallien was in Charleston last week to tour schools, talk with staff and take part in a community meet and greet where he spoke about his career and answered questions.

Gallien is currently on medical leave from RUSD, which began May 1. Gallien had planned to return to RUSD in July, but that was before he was offered the Charleston job.

Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, is serving as acting superintendent.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian issued a statement that said it was “bittersweet” to see Gallien leave, but was supportive of his next opportunity.

In the statement, Barbarian said the RUSD Board “will meet to discuss next steps and will communicate those with our stakeholders.”

For the time being, Gajewski will continue leading the school district.

“We are confident in his ability to keep RUSD moving forward,” Barbian wrote in the statement.

According to the Charleston board news release, there were 44 applicants for superintendent, seven of whom were recommended to the School Board by a search firm.

Gallien “emerged as the leading candidate” because of his experience and vision, according to the news release.

Gallien has family ties to South Carolina, as he said his grandmother grew up in the Charleston area.

According to its website, CCSD serves about 49,000 students. RUSD has about 16,000 students.

“Gallien has over two decades of successful educational leadership leading large school districts and has a demonstrated history of improving student outcomes through thoughtful and data-driven decision-making,” CCSD Board Chair Pam McKinney said in the news release. “The board is confident we have chosen a high caliber administrator to lead our district forward, and we thank everyone who has provided input and feedback throughout this important process.”

