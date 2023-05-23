RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is enrolling students for summer school 2023. Students do not need to attend an RUSD school to participate.

This year, Racine Unified has simplified scheduling for summer school students. Each child who is registered will receive math, reading and a rotation of enrichment courses including music, art, physical education and more.

Parents simply need to sign up and pick their summer school site.

The district’s extended learning department, in partnership with the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, is also offering after summer school programming.

Parents can sign up for this programming during the summer school registration process.

RUSD’s educators strongly encourage students to attend summer school. It’s aimed at being a fun and academically rigorous program that can improve students’ foundational skills, expand their problem-solving abilities, reduce summer learning loss, and boost their communication, leadership and social skills.

Summer school classes run Monday through Thursday, June 19 through July 27. Registration is open through May 26 at rusd.org/summerschool.

Anyone with questions about summer school or who needs help registering may email summer.school@rusd.org or visit one of RUSD’s family resource centers at Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., or Mitchell K-8, 2701 Drexel Ave.

The location at Knapp is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The Mitchell location is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.