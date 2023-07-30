RACINE — Since age 12, Destiny Maldonado dreamt about graduating high school.

There were times when she felt like giving up, but friends and teachers encouraged her to keep going.

“I’ve always wanted to show people that I could do it without feeling that I wasn’t good enough,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado did just that on Thursday, as she was one of 19 Racine Unified School District students who completed their class requirements during summer school.

The students received their diplomas during a ceremony at Park High School, 1901 12th St.

Sabrina Manuel, Park summer school principal, said the graduates “worked tirelessly” to walk across the stage.

“There have been some obstacles along the way, but our students are resilient and have come out stronger,” Manuel said. “No one person can do it alone. We all must work together to achieve greatness. It has been an honor and a privilege watching your progress and success.”

Indeed, Maldonado said she has progressed thanks partly to “motivation from people around me to help me get past the hard times.”

Maldonado moved to Racine last year. She had an unstable home life so has been her own legal guardian for the past year while attending Park.

“I’ve been able to be me since I left my parents’ home,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado earned four credits this summer to graduate. That included an English course, her favorite subject.

Starting around age 10, Maldonado wrote as a way to help focus her thoughts. She often wrote stories about her experiences from others’ perspectives.

Graduating high school was “a big step” for Maldonado.

For Neveah Calahan, it felt like “a weight lifted.”

Calahan was one credit short of graduating in June and was mad at herself for not doing so, but she earned her diploma Thursday.

Calahan will continue working and plans to go to college.

She is motivated to “find something that’ll keep me financially stable in the future and try to mold me into a better person,” Calahan said.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian congratulated the graduates and wished them well. She advised them to be courageous, take risks and work to be the best at what they are doing.

“Help make your world a better place,” Barbian said. “Please, we need the help.”

Maldonado plans to make the world a better place by eventually enrolling in college to study nursing. She will first work to earn enough money to afford her own place, since she is currently living with a friend.

Watching her best friend’s sister die of cancer solidified Maldonado’s interest in a nursing career.

She wants to try “to be a help to people,” Maldonado said. “That’s just who I am.”

After dreaming of graduation starting more than five years ago, Maldonado and 18 students walked across the stage into their next life chapters.

