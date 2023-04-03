RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering a Spring Break Scavenger Hunt April 7-16 for students ages 9-13.
The hunt will take students throughout Downtown Racine to find facts about U.S. states, read them and match them with clues on the scavenger hunt form. Students who complete at least 15 questions correctly will be entered into a drawing to win prizes. One student will win a laptop computer and 25 students will win movie and popcorn tickets.
Students can pick up scavenger hunt forms at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., or the Racine Downtown Corp., 425 Main St. RUSD students can also pick up a form in their school’s main office.