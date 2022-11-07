RUSD Showcase set for Dec. 3

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified School District Showcase will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

The showcase is an opportunity for people to learn about the educational opportunities available at every grade level and every school. RUSD offerings include Montessori, international baccalaureate, fine arts and virtual Learning.

Visitors will have a chance to meet with each school’s principal, learn more about RUSD programs and experience student performances.

The showcase is an opportunity for parents to explore all of RUSD’s schools and programs as it opens the 2023-2024 school choice window. During school choice, which runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 15, parents have the opportunity to research and visit schools, choose the option that best fits their child and then apply for enrollment at up to three schools.

New this year, the district will be offering all RUSD Showcase attendees the opportunity to check out the new RUSD Aquatic Center at Case and swim at no charge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (get voucher at showcase).

Information on the district’s offerings are available at rusd.org.