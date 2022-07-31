RUSD seeks Reading Corps tutors

RACINE — An AmeriCorps program called Reading Corps provides students in grades K-3 with additional reading support. Tutors are needed for the program for the 2022-23 school year.

Reading Corps tutors are trained to work one-on-one with students to provide extra practice and skill building.

"A recent study of our data showed that students who participated in Reading Corps tutoring were 60% more likely to meet their MAP goal than those who did not,” said Mallory Umar, RUSD assistant director of curriculum and instruction. “Reading Corps tutors work alongside teachers and principals to identify and serve students who need extra support and the one-on-one tutoring time makes a big difference for our students who need it.”

Tutors meet with students during the school day and can choose to serve 25 or 35 hours a week. In return, they receive a number of perks including a stipend every two weeks and additional money for tuition or student loans. Many tutors also qualify for individual health insurance and child care assistance at no cost to them.

“Given all the challenges and learning disruptions that came with COVID-19, our students need extra support more than ever,” Umar said. “I encourage anyone who wants to help our students succeed to consider becoming a tutor.”

Learn more and apply by visiting join.readingandmath.org or calling 866-859-2825.