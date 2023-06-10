RACINE — After a plan was paused because of swift backlash from families, Racine Unified is seeking community input regarding the future of its dual language program.

The school district in late March informed students, staff and parents that dual language classes at Fratt Elementary would move to Mitchell K-8 School in the 2023-24 school year. When families immediately voiced their opposition, the district put that plan on hold.

“The pushback was very strong, so we said, ‘Hold on, we’re not going to move those classrooms,’” RUSD Acting Superintendent Soren Gajewski said during a May 15 RUSD Board meeting.

Indeed, parents were upset they were not consulted about the proposal to move classes from Fratt, a school they say has an excellent dual language program that feels like a family.

“We were very angry, because we were not asked,” Fratt parent Raquel Villasenor said. “We were told.”

There will be minimal changes to the dual language program in the 2023-24 school year, when Fratt and Mitchell will be two of the six schools offering dual language courses.

Its direction is uncertain for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, though. It might involve consolidating the program to fewer schools, due in part to ongoing challenges finding dual language teachers.

That uncertainty is why the school district wants to hear from students, staff and families during community meetings.

One meeting will happen June 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. Another will take place July 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Mitchell School family resource center, 2701 Drexel Ave.

RUSD also plans to form two committees to make recommendations about the program’s future: a dual language parent advisory committee and a community-wide stakeholder committee.

According to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, there are currently 14 people on the community stakeholder committee: 11 community members and three RUSD staffers. She said the parent advisory committee is open to any parent who attends the community meetings.

The only changes next school year are that Fratt is adding a 4-K dual language class and Fratt dual language kindergarten courses will be taught at Mitchell for spacing reasons.

After receiving community input, the school district intends to bring its dual language plans to the School Board later this year before the RUSD school choice window starts Dec. 1.

“I think it’s safe to say that we hope to be able to present to the board a plan sometime in the fall,” said Maria Barreras, executive director of the RUSD department of language and global learning.

‘Please come to the table’

During the May 15 board meeting, RUSD Board President Jane Barbian asked why Fratt families were told in March that dual language classes were moving to Mitchell.

Gajewski explained that, based on March enrollment numbers, combining dual language students at Fratt and Mitchell would have resulted in similarly sized classes for elementary school grades.

In the 2022-23 school year, for example, the third grade dual language class at Mitchell had 29 students, and the third grade dual language class at Fratt had 17 students. The district’s idea was to have all of those students in the same building with two equally sized classrooms so students could receive the same learning opportunities.

Tapp said RUSD quickly realized the error of that plan and is now seeking more input.

“We know that (families) are upset about the decision that was paused,” Tapp said. “We recognize that, we own that, but … we just want the community to know we’re ready to move forward, fresh start, with your voices at the table, so please come to the table and be a willing partner with us.”

Barreras said the district is trying to strengthen its dual language program for the long run, which might mean offering it at fewer schools so classes are similar sizes and staff have support at every building.

“We need to be smarter and set a program up for success,” Barreras said. “To do that, we need to figure out, ‘How do we consolidate our resources to make it stronger? … How do we not necessarily decrease a program … but maybe combine it into a school or two or three, depending on our overall plan?’”

Gajewski shared a similar sentiment during a May 18 RUSD Board budget information session.

“The inefficiency is calling for us to be more prudent or effective, efficient in those classrooms so we can pool those resources together,” Gajewski said. “The challenge that we’re having … is, ‘Where do those kids go?’ That’s where it gets a little more personal and challenging.”

‘Like family’

Indeed, it is personal for several Fratt families who spoke to The Journal Times. They adore the school’s dual language program and the building’s close-knit, safe environment, which they worry might end after the 2023-24 school year.

“These kids are happy where they are,” Villasenor said. “That’s what it’s all about: going to school, learning, having fun … That school is like family. The teachers love those kids like their own.”

Families want dual language classes to remain at Fratt, and they were distraught in March when they though the program was moving to Mitchell.

Students wept, fearing they would be separated from friends and teachers, most of whom they have known for many years.

“All of us were crying,” said Aaliyah Villasenor, Fratt third grader. “We grew up together.”

Fratt third grader Julia Cartagena, who wants to stay in the same classes as her good friend Aaliyah, said she likes her teachers and appreciates learning Spanish.

Fratt parent Carolina Rodriguez, who spoke through an RUSD interpreter, said during the May 15 board meeting that the dual language program has supported her and her children through many difficulties.

“I ask you to please never take Fratt away from us,” Rodriguez said. “That is our second home. We’ve been there for 16 years, and having to readjust and relocate to someplace else is not something that would be beneficial emotionally to my family.”

Cindy Escobedo, Fratt parent and school secretary, said during the May 15 meeting that communication between families and RUSD is key, since parents want to know how they can help the dual language program remain at the school.

“Although there are always issues that arise, it is the cohesive environment at Fratt that reduces burnout in the teachers to continue to give their best, day in and day out,” Escobedo said.

If Fratt dual language classes are moved because of consolidation, Escobedo wants the chosen buildings to be “equivalent to Fratt,” which she called “an exceptional school.”

What is dual language?

At RUSD, dual language courses start as young as 4-K and go up to eighth grade. The goal is to develop bilingual, biliterate students who are aware of and can connect with a variety of cultures.

For the youngest grades, 80% of classroom content like math and reading is taught in Spanish and 20% is taught in English. Each year, progressively more content is taught in English until 50% is taught in English and 50% is taught in Spanish from fourth through eighth grade.

The dual language program is open to anyone, and RUSD hopes to attract more students like Cartagena who speak English at home. In 2022-23, RUSD had 1,001 students in dual language classes: 729 elementary schoolers and 272 middle schoolers, according to Tapp.

In the 2023-24 school year, RUSD dual language classes will be taught at four elementary schools (Fratt, Julian Thomas, S.C. Johnson and Wadewitz) and two K-8 schools (Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell). All of those buildings had dual language classes this school year.

It is a constant challenge for RUSD to find enough qualified bilingual teachers to instruct dual language courses. In 2022-23, the district had 47 dual language educators. Of that total, 36 were certified and 11 had emergency teaching permits.

Next school year, RUSD plans to hire six dual language educators at Mitchell because of an added strand, meaning there will be one additional dual language classroom for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Dual language and ESL

Dual language educators and English as a Second Language teachers are different jobs.

Dual language teachers are classroom instructors fluent in English and Spanish who teach courses like history and science.

English as a Second Language teachers are specialists who help students learn English. Some of those students’ first language is Spanish, but not all. This year, for example, RUSD had several students who were refugees from Afghanistan.

Dual language students can also receive help from an ESL teacher if needed. However, Gajewski said those services are largely redundant. Because of that, RUSD is working to figure out where to best place ESL educators, a process Gajewski said started a few years ago.

“We’re kind of phasing that duplication out without trying to have anybody lose their jobs, because these are very valuable people,” Gajewski said on May 18.

However, Maribel Schlitz, Fratt third grade dual language teacher, believes ESL instructors provide “essential” work and are needed in dual language classrooms.

“All the achievements of our dual language program are not because of any specific individual, but the collaboration of many,” Schlitz said during the May 15 board meeting. “It takes a village to raise our children.”

‘Give them a voice’

Travis Eales, Julian Thomas Elementary fourth grade dual language teacher, said on May 15 that having dual language classes at fewer buildings won’t help RUSD. He believes “students will leave the district” if dual language programs are cut at neighborhood schools.

“If we consolidate down to just a few schools, it will just be a small, niche program, and it won’t be able to serve the vast majority of our Latino population,” Eales said. “Dual language is one of the things that can help save this district.”

Florencia Garza-Blas thinks dual language can help as well. She is a retired educator who taught bilingual and dual language classes for nearly 50 years, including at RUSD.

Garza-Blas told The Journal Times that dual language helps students learn another language, a key life skill, and improves cultural understanding between people.

Barreras understands the passion families have for dual language, which she called “the Cadillac of all programs.”

Because of that, Barreras said RUSD must listen to the community regarding the program’s direction.

“My goal is to give them a voice, because it’s their children, they live in this community,” Barreras said. “I want to empower them to have a voice and for them to speak up.”

When RUSD determines the direction of its dual language program later this year, RUSD board member Theresa Villar said the district must effectively communicate its plans to the people impacted.

“If you look at this whole situation by looking at the numbers, it makes complete and total sense,” Villar said during the May 15 board meeting. “I think what we sometimes, as a district, forget is the lives of the people involved, the emotions of the people involved, the relationships that the people have, the comfort level with what they’ve built in their own schools.”

The future of the dual language program is unknown after next school year. After working with the community, RUSD aims to soon provide clarity.

The children in Florencia Garza-Bias' Dual Language class at Dr. Jones Elementary School learned how to reduce, reuse, and recycle trash as part of the 4K Creative Curriculum. They learned how littering, leaving water running, leaving on lights or the TV on when not in the room can waste resources and affect our environment. They learned that paper, glass, plastic, cars, old furniture and even airplanes can be recycled.