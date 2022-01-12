 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RUSD seeking community members for strategic planning steering committees

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is looking for community members, parents, staff and students to be part of the district’s five-year strategic planning process. This is an opportunity for community stakeholders to bring diverse perspectives, experiences and voices to the table in support of the district’s vision, mission and goals for the next five years.

Those who are selected for participation on one of two steering committees (academic or non-academic) will be contacted directly and will be asked to take part in four or five 90-minute committee meetings over the next few months. The first meetings will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8-9.

To complete an application to participate, go to https://rusd.org. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As Raising Racine 2022 comes to an end at the conclusion of this school year, RUSD is developing a new strategic plan with both academic and operational goals.

