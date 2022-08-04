RUSD referendum: Hammes Field to be improved, middle schools to be renovated; but much still undecided

RACINE — There are some firm plans about the next steps in fulfilling Racine Unified’s long-term vision, but a lot remains to be ironed out.

After a contentious meeting last month where school board members expressed frustration at the lack of information available regarding Racine Unified School District’s long-term plans, some details are known, but many still need to be determined.

Known details include construction on a high school athletic complex starting next month and two schools being renovated from spring 2023 to fall 2024.

The imperfections of enrollment projections make having ironclad blueprints difficult. Once those projections are known, the school district should have an updated, detailed long-term plan for the school board to consider.

Update RUSD administrators gave a presentation to board member Matthew Hanser Wednesday afternoon. It was during that meeting that the information contained in this article was gleaned. Other board members attended one of three meetings Tuesday. No action was taken at the informational meetings. Administration held four separate meetings “to allow each board member more time to review the updates and ask questions,” Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email. More information should be available during a September school board meeting. Next weekend, school board members and administrators will have a retreat to take “a deeper dive” into the long-term plans, according to RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien.

Most of the long-term plans are related to how to spend referendum money. Voters narrowly approved a referendum in 2020 to demolish nine schools and build five new ones in order to “right-size” the school district that has seen its enrollment steadily decline in recent years.

The referendum is estimated to cost $1 billion over 30 years in multiple phases; about two-fifths of the approved referendum money cannot be spent as it is solely debt service. The school district has so far authorized about $250 million in referendum spending.

Referendum spending was delayed for almost two years while a legal challenge to the vote and recount wound its way to the state Supreme Court. In April, the Supreme Court ruled in the school district’s favor.

The school district’s long-term plans could be adjusted after RUSD finishes reviewing enrollment projections that may have changed since the referendum was approved in 2020.

“A lot has changed within our district in the last couple of years,” said Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer.

According to Reynolds, changes include Foxconn not bringing nearly as many families to the area as initially expected, local birth rates declining and a worldwide pandemic. The school district is reviewing how those will impact enrollment so it can build facilities best-suited to its future needs.

Racine Unified’s total enrollment has fallen drastically in just the last decade, from 20,809 in 2011-12 down to 16,254 in 2020-21, according to state data. That’s a 28% decrease, far greater than the statewide enrollment decrease in public schools of only 4.9%.

“We don’t want to be building schools that simply aren’t needed,” Reynolds said.

According to a school district presentation given Tuesday, if enrollment trends continue, RUSD will have about 12,500 students in 2031-32, a 23% decrease from the 16,166 students it served in 2021-22.

At last month’s meeting, school board members expressed frustration with the seemingly minimal progress that has occurred since the Supreme Court’s April ruling. Reynolds noted that the school district paused its planning work for a time when the referendum was still in court because it didn’t want to move forward with projects it may not be able to fund.

“It (was) balancing the need to make sure that we were ready while also using our taxpayer dollars wisely,” Reynolds said.

No shovels are in the ground yet, but three large-scale projects funded by the referendum are slated to start within the next several months. According to an email from Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, RUSD does not yet have final cost estimates for the projects because “the scope of work and design is still being finalized.”

Sports at Case

One project is Hammes Field in Mount Pleasant at Case High School, which will update its football field, track and two softball fields. Work on the softball fields should start next month, and construction on the track and field is expected to begin next spring.

The district aims to bring Hammes Field up to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association standards, thus allowing it to be a regional competition site.

“Right now, we know that (Hammes) is inadequate for that, so we are not looked at (by WIAA for bigger events). Therefore we are not bringing people into our community, therefore we’re not giving our students a high-quality stadium and field that their peers are otherwise seeing,” Reynolds said.

Middle schools

Another project is renovations at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 school. The first phase of work, on the elementary portion of the school, should start next spring. The second phase, on the middle school portion, is scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and set to be done in fall of 2024.

Additions and renovations to Starbuck Middle School have the same timeline.

Starbuck will expand to serve elementary school students. Work will occur in two phases, which are slated to start in spring 2023 and spring 2024. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2024.

In terms of allocating additional referendum money, school board members will know more later this month and work with the school district to make adjustments as needed. The long-term plans are expected to be a monthly board meeting item going forward.

“If you’re telling us that ‘what you’ve got is good, keep moving forward,’ … great,” Reynolds said. “If we need to make some modifications, we will.”

Potential ideas

The presentation also had a few potential ideas to consider in the long-term plans. One idea was to expand Olympia Brown Elementary to also serve sixth through eighth grade. That would be done in addition to turning Schulte Elementary into a K-8 school, which RUSD is “committed to doing,” Tapp wrote in an email.

Expanding Olympia Brown to a K-8 school is one option. Another option is to build two new middle schools. Both options are intended to reduce the number of students at Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools, according to Reynolds.

“This is a concept,” Reynolds said. “The (enrollment projection) numbers give us an opportunity to really reimagine this and say, ‘This would be better for us, position us in a better way.’ We know our families have a problem with middle school, and while that may be anecdotal, we know the feedback is that parents … are leaving because they don’t want to send their students to middle school.”

Deferred maintenance plans

RUSD is also working on about 15 deferred maintenance projects funded by referendum money. Those include making entrances more secure at Mitchell School and Julian Thomas Elementary, plus adding parking lanes at Fratt Elementary and Goodland Montessori schools to make student drop off and pick up safer.

Other deferred maintenance projects are installing a new motor for the Wadewitz Elementary swimming pool and adding entry ramps at three schools to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.