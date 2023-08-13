RACINE — The Racine Unified School District’s referendum-funded construction work is in the early stages, but it is on schedule and on budget.

Last week, The Journal Times visited the work underway at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, Starbuck School, Hammes Field and Julian Thomas Elementary.

They are four of the first referendum-funded projects that will be worked on during the next five years.

The projects have “a lot of moving parts” but are going well, according to Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working with RUSD.

The dry summer has not resulted in any weather delays.

“We want to continue moving forward and taking advantage of the weather that we’ve had in order to get more work put in place to limit what needs to be done into the fall and winter,” Schmidt said during a Monday RUSD Board work session.

Schmidt also said there have been zero lost-time incidents at the four locations this year.

Overall, RUSD plans to turn five buildings into K-8 schools and close five elementary schools during the next several years.

RUSD believes more K-8 schools will provide additional options for parents, decrease crowding at the middle school level and keep students in the district.

Every RUSD building will be renovated, expanded or closed during the next five years.

Construction is being funded by a 30-year, $1 billion capital referendum approved by voters in 2020.

The work this decade will be the most expansive in the district’s history.

“It’s exciting,” said Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer. “This is progress that’s not just for RUSD but the community, and it just is amazing. We haven’t had this ever in Racine.”

Reynolds, Schmidt and others meet weekly to discuss progress on the projects.

Reynolds, who grew up in Racine, said he finds it meaningful to collaborate with so many people.

“It’s really a very surreal feeling to be doing this work,” he said.

Reynolds said the most challenging part for district administration will be making sure that staff and students are not negatively impacted by construction.

“Construction already is stressful … so we want to mitigate that, as well as the disruption to student learning,” Reynolds said.

Jerstad-Agerholm

At Jerstad-Agerholm, 3535 LaSalle St., the elementary portion is receiving an addition and the middle school portion is being renovated.

The cost is estimated to be $55.87 million and work is expected to be done by August 2024.

The first phase began in June after the school year ended and is scheduled to be finished in January.

The second phase is scheduled for January through August 2024.

The ongoing work means Jerstad-Agerholm elementary students will attend Janes Elementary during the 2023-24 school year and return to Jerstad in fall 2024.

As of now, that is the only time RUSD plans for students to move to a different school because of construction, according to Reynolds.

Jerstad-Agerholm middle school students are expected to temporarily move into the upgraded elementary portion when renovation work occurs on the middle school portion starting in January 2024.

Jerstad-Agerholm will have a new gym and new kitchen, where fresh meals can be made. It will also have a larger main office, new furniture and upgraded bathrooms.

Jerstad soon will have more elementary school students and fewer middle school students.

Roosevelt Elementary is scheduled to close in June 2025, resulting in more elementary students attending Jerstad. Olympia Brown Elementary is set to expand into a K-8 school in August 2025, meaning fewer middle schoolers will attend Jerstad.

Starbuck

Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., is set to become a K-8 school at a cost of $54.24 million. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2024.

Work to build a two-story elementary portion started in July.

Starbuck will have students from Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge elementary schools, which are scheduled to close in the next few years.

Reynolds said work like asbestos abatement is occurring during the summer when classes are not in session.

Last month, Reynolds said renovated schools like the new Starbuck K-8 “are going to be century buildings.”

“We want to make sure that we’re getting it as best as we can, because we know these are going to stand the test of 100 years down the road,” he said

The Starbuck middle school portion will be renovated a few classrooms at a time, according to Schmidt. Flooring and lighting will be upgraded in the middle school as well, among other amenities.

The cost of design work at Starbuck is rising.

During its Aug. 21 meeting, the RUSD Board will consider approving a design work cost increase from $700,696 to $1.167 million. If approved, that increase will be covered by design contingency money already included in the project’s budget, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds said Monday that costs rose because of value engineering work and inflation.

He also said that the design cost increase will not impact the total projected cost of $50.54 million for work at Starbuck.

Hammes Field

Work at Hammes Field is scheduled to be completed in November at a cost of $10.32 million.

RUSD intends to bring Hammes Field up to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association standards, allowing it to be a regional competition site for sports such as football, soccer, and track and field.

Referendum money will pay for most of the work, and a $1 million donation from Jon Hammes will cover some expenses. The athletic complex is named after Jon Hammes’ father.

Hammes Field is projected to be substantially completed by Nov. 1.

Substantial completion means that facilities can be occupied but that not all work is completed, according to Schmidt.

Work at Hammes started a few weeks ago. Last week, ground was being prepared for the synthetic turf and new track to be installed.

Construction at Hammes started later than initially anticipated because it “went through some design iterations earlier this spring,” Schmidt said Monday. “There’s some room to make up, but we’re still comfortable with meeting that Nov. 1 date.”

Hammes Field is at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., but it is utilized by sports teams from all RUSD high schools.

Reynolds said the synthetic turf will make it easier to deal with weather issues.

Depending on when the work is done, Reynolds said the new field could host football and soccer games this fall.

If the work is not done in time, he said RUSD has plans for games to be played at other area venues, including Horlick Park and Pritchard Park.

Julian Thomas Elementary

The cost interior renovations at Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, is estimated to be $3.15 million.

Work this year started in June after school ended and involves building a new main office and secure vestibule, and creating new classrooms on the first floor.

The previous main office will be turned into two classrooms. The former kindergarten suite will expand from four to seven classrooms.

Construction is scheduled to be done shortly before school starts Sept. 5.

The school is projected to be substantially completed by Aug. 25, and a ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Schmidt said that is an “aggressive schedule,” but he believes construction company Selzer-Ornst can complete the job in time because it worked quickly last summer at Julian Thomas.

“We don’t have any concern about hitting that completion date,” Schmidt said Monday, adding that Selzer-Ornst workers will “do everything humanly possible to make sure that all that work is complete when the teachers come back.”