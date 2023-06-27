RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board is considering adding Laurel Clark to the name of Red Apple school.

Board member Scott Coey submitted a referral to consider the change.

The referral was supported by Jane Barbian, board president, and Ally Docksey, board vice president.

During its meeting last week, the School Board approved referring the item for discussion. The board will likely discuss the topic during its July 3 work session.

Clark, who graduated from Horlick High School in 1979, was an astronaut, medical doctor and Navy captain. She died at age 41 in the Columbia space shuttle disaster in 2003.

The Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain, 43 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, also referred to as the splash pad, is named after Clark.

Coey said he wants the school name to retain Red Apple, but add Clark’s name.

Red Apple, 914 St. Patrick St., is an elementary school that is set to expand into a K-8 school in a new location at 1012 Center St. in two years.

The existing Red Apple school is scheduled to close in June 2025. The new building is expected to open in August 2025.

Red Apple focuses on science, technology, education, arts and mathematics education.

Coey said adding Clark’s name to the school would be a good way to encourage students, especially girls, to follow their passions.

In photos and video: a hot day at the Racine Splash Pad