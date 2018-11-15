RACINE — Parents can now get all the latest information about the Racine Unified School District sent to cell phones. RUSD will now notify parents and guardians via text message with important district and school information.
In the past, RUSD has only utilized text messages for emergencies.
Parents or guardians can sign up by sending texting “Y” or “Yes” to the school’s short code number, 67587. Those who sign up will receive a confirmation text letting you know you have opted-in to district text messages.
District text messages will also be sent out in Spanish. The program does not allow special characters, therefore, messages will not have accent marks.
For more information, email info@rusd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.