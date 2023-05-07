RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is marking Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week on May 8-12 with a number of activities, including one that is open to the community.

The goal is to go beyond raising awareness of children’s mental health to accepting the importance of caring for every child’s mental health.

According to the U.S. surgeon general, mental health challenges in children are widespread but treatable, and often preventable.

RUSD’s Parent Leadership Network is hosting a community-wide event titled Have Fun Feeding Your Emotional Health from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Its purpose is to increase acceptance of mental health’s importance, fight the stigmas associated with mental health and offer support.

There will be activities and resources for adults and children, including youth yoga, massages, music and sensory experiences. Pizza will be served.

During the week, area schools are promoting acceptance with a variety of activities.

RUSD has long prioritized children’s mental health, opening its first school-based mental health clinics in 2015 at Johnson and Wadewitz elementary schools.

Since then, the district has opened seven additional clinics, all in partnership with Children’s Wisconsin.

The district also has a community mental health clinic in partnership with Professional Services Group.

Most recently, RUSD created a financial assistance program, Access for All, to help families pay for the mental health counseling services provided at the school-based clinics.

Families that are unable to pay high deductibles or have no insurance can apply for financial assistance.