RUSD news: Acting superintendent expected to start next month, Dr. Jones to close but not be demolished

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is likely to temporarily have a new leader starting next month.

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien is planning to take an extended medical leave of absence after having surgery. During that time, an acting superintendent will fill in for about eight weeks.

The RUSD board during a work session meeting Monday evening discussed an acting superintendent contract with Steven Pophal when Gallien is on leave. The contract requires board approval during its Nov. 21 business meeting. The contract does not specify the starting date, but, if approved, Pophal would likely begin in early to mid-December.

The acting superintendent contract will last about 40 working days. Pophal would be paid $108.73 per hour. If he works eight hours per day for 40 days, that equals $34,793.60. The school district will also pay for up to $10,000 of Pophal’s lodging.

Pophal was most recently the Janesville School District superintendent, a position that he retired from in June. He was at the work session Monday and briefly introduced himself to the RUSD board.

“Depending on the decision that you make here in a couple of weeks, I tentatively look forward to the opportunity to work with all of you and your team here in Racine,” Pophal said.

This is the second time this year the RUSD board has considered an acting superintendent contract. The board in June approved former RUSD Superintendent James Shaw to be acting superintendent from about mid-July to late September.

However, Gallien’s surgery was delayed several months. Shaw notified RUSD that the later timeline wouldn’t work for him due to personal reasons, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, which ultimately resulted in the district recommending Pophal to the board.

Closing Dr. Jones

For the second straight year, RUSD administration recommends closing Dr. Jones Elementary School, 3300 Chicory Road, when this school year ends to better respond to area enrollment needs.

The district estimates it will save $2.16 million in staffing and facilities costs from closing the school. The building will not be demolished, though.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a school,” a board fact sheet states. “However … once we close Dr. Jones, RUSD will preserve and maintain the building and grounds for future opportunities should enrollment determine its reopening.”

As of Oct. 24, Dr. Jones has 150 students, about 30% of the building’s capacity. A capacity near 80% is considered ideal.

The fact sheet noted that there are 20 students in dual enrollment courses this year at Dr. Jones, a low number that has resulted in combined grade level courses, “which is not ideal for our students or staff.”

According to Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, if the school closes in June 2023, of the 124 K-4 students currently at Dr. Jones, 74 would attend SC Johnson Elementary and 50 would attend Mitchell K-8 school.

Reynolds said SC Johnson currently has 468 students and is using 70% of its building capacity. Mitchell’s elementary portion currently has 389 students and is using 72.6% of its capacity. Both Mitchell and SC Johnson are dual language schools.

RUSD officials want the board to vote on closing Dr. Jones at its Nov. 21 meeting so that if it closes, families can utilize the district’s school choice window from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15.

The fact sheet also notes that if the school closes, RUSD’s Human Resources department will work with employees at Dr. Jones to find new positions for them in the 2023-24 school year.

The RUSD board voted in December 2021 to keep Dr. Jones open for the 2022-23 year. The board in June had an item on its agenda to reconsider the closing of Dr. Jones. No board member made a motion to vote on the item though, so it died, resulting in the school staying open this year.

Schulte expansion plans

As part of its updated long-term plans, by August 2025, RUSD administration recommends building a new Schulte K-8 school at the same site as the current location of Schulte Elementary, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant.

Before the new K-8 school opens, the current building would add two sixth grade classes in the 2023-24 school year so fifth grade students at Schulte have the option to continue attending the school. Two seventh grade classes would be added to the current building in 2024-25 for the same reason.

According to a board fact sheet, the current Schulte building does not need any renovations or additions to accommodate four extra classes.

Questions on long-term plans

Board member Ally Docksey asked for similar information about the several schools scheduled to expand as part of the district’s long-term plans. She noted that the board is likely voting next month on the design plan for the new Red Apple K-8 school, so board members should also vote on the school’s grade configuration like they will for Schulte.

Docksey also asked for information regarding school closures that are part of the district’s long-term plans so board members have enough time to properly evaluate each proposed closing.

“The closures need to be aligned in such a way where the board is not backed into a situation where we must do this because the building where these students are supposed to go is 90% finished,” Docksey said. “We need to have the opportunity to say yes because we think it’s a good idea, and not because we have to.”

Reynolds said he will present information on grade configuration and school closures to the board in the near future.

“I'm happy to bring those to you sooner rather than later,” Reynolds said.