RACINE — Racine Unified School District has moved back its last day of classes because of severe weather last week that resulted in no school.

The district’s final day of school was pushed back one day to June 9 after classes were canceled last Friday because of power outages caused by a winter storm, according to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement.

Racine Unified students also will have school on Friday, May 12, which was initially scheduled to be a staff professional learning day with no classes. That day will make up for classes being canceled Feb. 23 because of an ice storm that caused power outages.

Last Friday was the fourth instructional day canceled this school year by the RUSD because of weather.

The district has two makeup days on its calendar to account for severe weather this school year. Both of those days were used in February.

The Wisconsin Department of Instruction requires at least 437 hours of direct instruction for kindergartners, at least 1,050 hours for first through sixth grade and at least 1,137 hours for seventh through 12th grade.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine also canceled classes last Friday for grades K-8, while St. Catherine’s High School had virtual schooling.

That marked the fifth day without class this school year because of weather for Siena grades K-8.

According to Kimberly Gardner, Siena Chief advancement officer, Siena K-8 students will now have class this Thursday, which was originally planned to be a staff professional learning day. That professional learning day was moved to this Friday.

St. Catherine’s has had three days canceled and two days of virtual classes to make sure it met the state requirement.