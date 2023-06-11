RACINE — Some Mitchell and Walden III students are powering up Racine with help from University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering students and the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps.

They’re creating e-Little free libraries, outfitted with solar-powered charging stations built by the students.

“This is a really unique opportunity for Mitchell students to work with solar power,” said Frank Caira, Mitchell K-8’s tech ed teacher.

The concept for the e-LFL came from the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, an organization that supports underserved populations and sustainability projects.

They noticed many homeless veterans would come in just to charge their phones.

The group teamed with a UW-Madison electrical and computer engineering professor to have students develop designs and Savannah Ahnen, a UW-Madison engineering student and RUSD graduate, helped bring the project to Racine.

Ahnen has been working with the students at Mitchell and Walden III to help them solder and assemble the boards for the solar panels.

Caira has enjoyed seeing the progress the students have been making and is looking forward to getting the first e-LFLs installed before the end of the school year.

At Walden, this work was part of the middle school robotics team’s, “Walnuts and Bolts,” innovation project.

“The team’s goal is to help the Racine community by using renewable energy,” said robotics team coach Gretchen Carlson.

The first solar charging station was installed June 5 at Lockwood Park. Twenty e-LFL’s will be installed by Mitchell students and 22 by Walden students.

In addition to helping underserved populations power their devices, Caira said he believes the e-LFLs will have additional benefits.

Instead of going indoors to charge a phone, he hopes people will be more apt to stay outdoors, perhaps even grab a book to read from the e-LFL while they wait.