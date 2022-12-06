RUSD may spend more than $500K for new security scanners

RACINE — In an effort to address school safety, the Racine Unified School District wants to buy security scanning systems for daily use at three high schools and two K-8 schools.

RUSD administration recommends purchasing five dual-lane scanning systems from the company Evolv Technology. The systems are essentially walk-through metal detectors that can quickly scan large numbers of people for weapons. The scanners — plus additional materials, installation and training — are estimated to cost RUSD $508,261.67 over four years.

The RUSD board discussed the topic during a work session Monday. No action was taken. The board will likely vote on the issue during its Dec. 19 business meeting.

If approved, the scanners would be used daily at Case, Horlick and Park high schools, as well as at Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools. All students would walk through the scanners when entering school in the morning and upon returning to school after an off-campus lunch. The three scanners at the high schools would be waterproof so they could be used at sporting events.

The aim of the scanners is to detect weapons, namely guns, and prevent mass casualty events.

“We’re looking for the stuff that’s going to do the damage,” said Andrew Holysz, Evolv sales executive.

Metal detectors are currently used daily at Case and randomly at Horlick, Park, Walden III and the REAL School. Daily detector use began Nov. 16 at Case, which has had multiple incidents involving weapons this year.

Opposition and questions

Board member Matthew Hanser reiterated that he is opposed to metal detectors and scanners in schools because they are a reactive response to the issue of school safety when more proactive work should occur.

“I have a significant problem with us expending money that feels like we’re just going to continue to push the school-to-prison pipeline,” Hanser said.

Board member Scott Coey said he will likely not support the purchase of the scanners and questioned why it is recommended they be used at Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm.

“I can’t support something where the perception is schools with Black and brown students have metal detectors,” Coey said. “I know that’s not the intention, but that’s what the community will inevitably see.”

In 2021-22, 39.3% of Mitchell’s students were Latino, 34.2% were Black and 8.6% were multi-racial, according to state data. In 2021-22, 35.7% of Jerstad-Agerholm’s students were Black, 30.3% were Latino and 6.6% were multi-racial, according to state data.

Support

Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools, told the board that the Evolv scanners would be another layer to make schools safer in addition to the district’s ongoing proactive work and trauma-informed care.

Bloyer also noted that all exterior doors at Mitchell, Jerstad-Agerholm, Case, Park and Horlick other than main entrances are armed so that an alarm goes off if the doors are opened.

The Evolv scanners allow students to walk at a normal pace through them without stopping to take off metal items like belts and watches, or have their bags searched.

If an alarm goes off after someone walks through a scanner, there would be a secondary screening. The scanning system indicates the area where a potential weapon is, such as a pocket, so that a full-body search is not required.

RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien said the school district is in the process of hiring more security staff who would help man the systems and perform secondary screenings, but there are no plans locked in yet for how many more staff members would be hired and what the cost would be.

Bloyer said that the Evolv systems require less manpower than what the district is currently using with daily detectors at Case and random detectors at four schools.

Kevin Eberle, Evolv education consultant and a former Buffalo high school principal, thinks the scanners have the potential to decrease anxiety because everyone has to pass through them, regardless of if they are a valedictorian or “one of your toughest kids in the school.”

A Case teacher, during the Nov. 21 RUSD board meeting, said anxiety in the school has “grown appreciably since September.”

Gallien said the school district is trying to be proactive by purchasing scanners, but he knows they are not a cure-all to school safety concerns.

“This is not the silver bullet,” Gallien said. “I’ve been saying this since I got here 10 years ago: what are we going to do? We’re going to wait until somebody dies before we actually do something? We have to do something. We’ve got to be proactive, and it’s not going to catch every single thing. We’re trying to do it in the most non-intrusive way possible.”