RUSD long-term plans moving forward

RACINE — Several projects that are part of Racine Unified’s long-term plans appear to be moving forward.

The Racine Unified School District Board, during a work session Monday, received updates on budgets, design plans, construction and engineering bids on several schools scheduled to have work done in the next few years.

No action was taken during the meeting, but the items will likely be voted on at the board’s Dec. 19 meeting.

Jerstad-Agerholm, Starbuck, Hammes Field

The board received information on design plans at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, Starbuck Middle School and Hammes Field.

Jerstad-Agerholm will receive significant renovations, and Starbuck will be turned into a K-8 school, per the district’s plans.

RUSD administration recommends awarding the bid for Jerstad-Agerholm construction manager at risk to VJS Construction Services at a cost of $40.17 million. VJS, based in Pewaukee, was one of four companies to submit a proposal.

RUSD administration recommends awarding the bid for Starbuck construction manager at risk to Hunzinger Construction at a cost of $43 million. Hunzinger, based in Brookfield, was one of three companies to submit a bid.

At both schools, construction work will occur in two phases, which are slated to start in spring 2023 and spring 2024. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in fall 2024.

The estimated project cost at Starbuck is $47.1 million, well below the $63 million authorized by the RUSD board in September. The estimated project cost at Jerstad-Agerholm is $50.2 million, well below the $56.5 million authorized by the RUSD board in September.

Updates to Hammes Field at Case High School are scheduled to be done by September 2023. The board received an update on design work on that project, which is in the early stages. That project’s budget is $12.7 million.

Red Apple, Schulte, Olympia Brown

RUSD administration recommends that the board approve up to $55 million to build the new Red Apple STEAM K-8 School at 1012 Center St.

Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer, said the current budget is $45 million.

RUSD administration recommends awarding the architectural and engineering bid for the new Red Apple school to Groth Design Group at a cost of $1.39 million. Groth, based in Cedarburg, was one of four companies to submit a proposal.

Administration recommends that the board approve up to $76 million to build the new Schulte K-8 School at a site next to Schulte Elementary. The estimated budget is $65.3 million.

RUSD administration recommends awarding the architectural and engineering bid for the new Schulte school to Bray Architects at a cost of $2.34 million. Bray, based in Milwaukee, was one of seven companies to submit a proposal.

Administration recommends that the board approve up to $17 million to expand Olympia Brown Elementary into a K-8 school. The estimated budget is $11.7 million.

Monday’s meeting began at 6 p.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m., per board policy. Several agenda items, including RUSD’s long-range facilities master plan, were not discussed in time. They are expected to be discussed during the Jan. 9 board work session.

The RUSD board is also scheduled to review the overall financial plan for its 30-year, $1 billion referendum in January.

