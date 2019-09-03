RACINE — Students and parents crowded the hallways of Racine Unified K-8 schools Thursday to go over schedules, meet teachers and see their new classrooms.
Students at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 and Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 greeted old friends with hugs and new teachers with handshakes while parents consulted with school officials about schedules and rules.
The district hosted open houses last week at all of its elementary, middle and K-8 schools to give parents and students a chance to get familiar with their school, meet teachers and learn about programs available at the schools.
Racine Unified students started classes for the 2019-20 school year this morning. Mitchell K-8 students were set to be welcomed back to school today on a red carpet by school officials, police officers, firefighters and elected officials. Students at Jerstad-Agerholm were also set to get the red carpet treatment and Horlick High School planned to generate excitement among freshmen with a mini pep rally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.