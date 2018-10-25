RACINE — The Racine Unified School District held its sixth annual Encore! Awards in Education event on Oct. 18. The district recognized educators for their success in improving achievement for their students.
This year 105 elementary, middle and high school teachers, educational assistants, clerical staff, engineers, paraprofessionals and support staff were honored for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.
The district also recognized PPG as Business Partner of the Year and David Hall as Friend of Education.
Special guests included Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha.
Elementary school educators were featured in the Oct. 23 A+ section.
Middle school, high school, specialty schools, and Administrative Service Campus recipients are featured this week:
Administrative Service Campus: Carla Davis, Susan Hahner, Cheryl Herman, Felicia Howell, Michael Hyland and Jenelle Williams.
Case High School: Cassie Kuranz, Gina McCarthy and Karen Stapleman.
Gilmore Middle School: Elizabeth Beam, Galen Horton, Mary Jo Stankowski, Nicholas Sturycz and Julia Zalubowski.
Horlick High School: Cassandra Daft, Cynthia Doss, Chad Emmons, Dana Marcinkus and Catherine Possing.
McKinley Middle School: Lori Cottingham and Anthony Leavy.
Park High School: Guadalupe Berrios, Allyson Betker, Freddy Garcia, Sarah Gorke, Richard Miles, Samantha Moe, Lauren O'Malley and Travis Whitt.
Racine Alternative Education: Judith Erickson and Tania Wilhelmi.
The REAL School: Shawn Ellis, Thomas Kucharski and Ashley Pociask.
Racine Early Education: Joleen Carlson and Rita Doonan.
Starbuck Middle School: Anisa Diaz, Dana LeAir and Tenisha Winn.
Walden III School: Gretchen Carlson and Laura Shapovalov.
Not pictured are Allyson Betker, Shawn Ellis and Gina McCarthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.