RACINE — The Racine Unified School District held its sixth annual Encore! Awards in Education event on Oct. 18. The district recognized educators for their success in improving achievement for their students.
This year 105 elementary, middle and high school teachers, educational assistants, clerical staff, engineers, paraprofessionals and support staff were honored for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.
The district also recognized PPG as Business Partner of the Year and David Hall as Friend of Education.
Special guests included Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha.
Elementary and K-8, high school and Administrative Service Campus winners will be featured in the Oct. 30 A+ section.
Honored elementary school educators were:
Bull Fine Arts Elementary School: Tammy Kildahl, Lynn Orlando and Shelly Wilhelmi.
Dr. Jones Elementary School: Constance Bruzas, Kathryn Janusiak and Jeanette Smith.
Fratt Elementary School: Rachelle Bartels, Timothy Reed and Carrie Sorek.
Giese Elementary School: Patricia Howard.
Goodland Elementary School: Sonali Knotek and Jenalee Mooney.
Janes Elementary School: Christina Brown.
Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School: Andrew Schaefer and Colleen Strain.
Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School: Anita D’Abbraccio, Thomas D’Abbraccio, Taneka Golden, Rose Grauwels, Emily Hart, Lisa Johnson, Brianne McPhee, Leah Rose, Dawn Winter and Amy Ziegert.
Johnson Elementary School: Elizabeth Paredes-Richard and Jessica Walthers.
Julian Thomas Elementary School: Michelle Hinrichs, Adrian Shiddell and Kay Stickland.
Knapp Elementary School: Tammy Bahr, Sabrina Beinlich and Tyler Funk.
North Park Elementary School: Kate Jensen, Beth Pestka and Mary Torphy.
Olympia Brown Elementary School: Marc Eisch and Nancy Margis.
Red Apple Elementary School: Kelli Rhymer, Megan Stollenwerk and Elizabeth Zoellner.
Roosevelt Elementary School: Dorothy McDonald and Abby Sommer.
Schulte Elementary School: Hilary Carr and Kirstin White.
Wadewitz Elementary School: Kathryn Comly, Julie Esson and Valisa Harmon.
West Ridge Elementary School: Caitlin Johnson, Amy Thielen and Jon Ticha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.