RACINE — The Racine Unified School District elementary, middle and high schools will hold these open houses to kick off the 2018-19 school year:

  • Elementary, middle and K8 schools will hold open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
  • RUSD Montessori Program will hold open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
  • Case, Horlick and Park High schools will hold open houses in October. An exact date will be determined.

For more information regarding open house, contact the school’s main office.

