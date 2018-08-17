RACINE — The Racine Unified School District elementary, middle and high schools will hold these open houses to kick off the 2018-19 school year:
- Elementary, middle and K8 schools will hold open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
- RUSD Montessori Program will hold open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
- Case, Horlick and Park High schools will hold open houses in October. An exact date will be determined.
For more information regarding open house, contact the school’s main office.
