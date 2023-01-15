RUSD has three quarterfinalists for Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has three quarterfinalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award.

They are Laura Shapovalov of Walden III Middle and High School, Amberleigh Cellak of Starbuck Middle School and Elizabeth Steege of Case High School. They are among 207 quarterfinalists remaining from the initial 1,500 nominations from private and public schools, kindergarten through college.

The Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to maintaining music education in schools.

The field will now be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists who will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. From there, the field gets narrowed to 10 finalists. One recipient will be flown to Los Angeles and be recognized at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The nine other finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium. All ten finalists’ schools will also receive $1,000 grants.