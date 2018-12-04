Try 1 month for 99¢
RUSD holds SEE Your Future Expo

The SEE Your Future expo, held Nov. 13 at Gateway's iMet Center and Fountain Hall, offered employers the chance to connect with and teach students about career opportunities available to them based on their interests.

STURTEVANT — Freshmen from Case, Horlick, Park, Walden and The R.E.A.L. schools had the opportunity to engage with more than 50 local employers during the SEE Your Future Expo.

The expo, held Nov. 13 at Gateway’s iMet Center and Fountain Hall, offered employers the chance to connect and teach students about career opportunities available to them based on their interests. Students could walk around and experience career-related, hands-on demonstrations and engage in activities with these area businesses while being able to ask questions and talk with their peers.

This signature Academy event is one of the first community engagement experiences for Racine Unified School District students in the Academies of Racine to explore career pathways and future career opportunities.

The Academies of Racine provides a strong support structure for a true partnership between education, community employers and post-secondary institutions.

Students met with employers and explored careers in fields like marketing, IT, health services, manufacturing, construction and engineering.

