Students laughed and shouted while playing games in gym class Thursday morning at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St., Racine. Summer school started last week at the Racine Unified School District. Wadewitz is one of seven RUSD buildings hosting classes for 4K through eighth grade students Monday through Thursday mornings until July 27.
Close
Jaycian Bueno, left, and Anamarie Ayala-Ferraro draw in art class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Aaron Lockridge, right, and Jade Lee-Howard play a game in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Tamarion Hawkins runs in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Jade Lee-Howard, left, chases Messiah Riley in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Messiah Riley dances in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Lucas Phillips runs in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Jaycian Bueno, left, and Anamarie Ayala-Ferraro draw in art class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Aaron Lockridge, right, and Jade Lee-Howard play a game in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Tamarion Hawkins runs in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Jade Lee-Howard, left, chases Messiah Riley in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Messiah Riley dances in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Lucas Phillips runs in gym class during summer school Thursday at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St.
Juno, a rescued sea otter at the Oregon Zoo, has become a basketball star who can dunk with the likes of LeBron James.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.