RUSD fire/EMS pathway provides more opportunities for high-schoolers

RACINE — Austyn Schoening needed to switch gears. Her military plans had fallen through, so upon the advice of a school counselor, she enrolled in courses on firefighting and emergency medical services and took an immediate liking to them.

“I ended up absolutely loving it,” Schoening said.

Schoening, a senior at Park High School, is one of 16 students taking classes as part of the new Racine Unified School District fire and EMS pocket pathway. The pathway began this fall as a way to provide hands-on experience for local students interested in working at area fire departments.

Class occurs weekday mornings from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Students took an emergency medical technician basic course and a fire inspector class this fall. In the spring, the EMT basic course continues, along with a health and wellness class.

Brian Wolf, Racine Fire Department assistant chief, helps teach the EMT course. Among other aspects, he instructs students how to deal with someone they encounter by introducing themselves and connecting on a human level before determining what is wrong.

Wolf appreciates that classes are taught at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., across the street from RFD station 1. Students can hear fire trucks leaving, occasionally talk with fire department workers and do ride-alongs.

Schoening said she finds it helpful to hear from instructors with direct experience.

“They’re really good at explaining things, and they bring their experiences and stories into the classroom,” Schoening said. “I think it’s better learning from somebody who’s had experience than it would be just somebody who got certified to teach.”

Racine Fire Department Chief Steve Hansen is not directly involved in the classes but is “fully supportive” of them because they increase opportunities for local students considering a fire or EMS career.

“We’re trying to get more kids interested in learning these skills,” Hansen said. “How do we help these kids here in our community? They’re a huge asset to our community. They just need more guidance … to explore their chosen fields.”

Wolf agreed: “If we can somehow build a track for them that they could possibly be a firefighter someday to help their community or help some other community, I think it’s a win. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Students have opportunities, but taking the pocket pathway classes doesn’t mean they have to pursue fire or EMS careers. The courses could also make students realize they want to do a different line of work, which Wolf said is perfectly fine.

Wolf has taught college courses before, but this is his first time working with high-schoolers, and he is encouraged by students’ engagement.

“It’s neat to see so many young adults interested in our field and really be passionate about it and want to learn,” Wolf said. “I’ve been really impressed how many of them are getting in there and not being shy and working as a team.”

That is certainly true for Schoening. In addition to classes, she had a summer internship with RFD and said she received “amazing” hands-on work. Schoening went on EMS ride-alongs and often worked on mechanical aspects of fire trucks.

Wolf was impressed with Schoening’s willingness to try different types of work.

“You just don’t see that often,” Wolf said. “I think that’s amazing. ‘This was cool, but hey, I want to do that, too.’ Not many people do that.”

Schoening appreciated the close-knit environment at RFD, saying it was “like a family.”

On ride-alongs, Schoening learned the importance of interacting politely and humanely with every person.

“Treat everybody as kings and queens,” Hansen said.

Wolf and Hansen said interpersonal skills and communication are crucial to doing the job well. Other key traits are teamwork, problem-solving and confidence.

Wolf has been with RFD for 21 years. He got into the line of work because he wanted to assist people.

“I think that’s why most people are here,” Wolf said. “It’s definitely not for the money, and it’s not for the glitz, because you’re going into people’s homes on their worst day, trying to make it better. There’s a lot of days where it’s pretty sad, but there are certain people that really like to help people, and that’s usually who you see in these fields.”

Challenges accompanying the jobs include physical fitness and dealing with emotionally difficult situations.

“We see a lot of trauma and carnage that 99.9% of the population never, ever see,” Hansen said. “That’s not to scare people away, but that’s just the reality of our job. But those situations are far and few between … There’s a lot of good, but there’s also some bad that goes along with it.”

Wolf also said the class workload has presented challenges for some students because it is a dual credit course through Gateway Technical College. Schoening agreed and said it can be tough to prioritize the class with other courses and sports.

However, the internship and classes have made Schoening more interested in pursuing a fire and EMS career. As of now, she plans to start as a firefighter and then work as a paramedic.

“I was pretty sure I wanted to do it (as a career), but then actually learning the stuff and how everything works made me really want to be a part of it,” Schoening said.

Hansen and Wolf hope to set up more internships, apprenticeships and other career opportunities at RFD for high-schoolers in the future.

“We’re doing everything we can to support this,” Wolf said.

After learning about it earlier this year, Schoening appreciates the new pocket pathway and hopes other students similarly take advantage of its offerings.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people who are trying to figure out what they want to do,” Schoening said. “Even if you decide not to do it, and you go through with this program, you still get to experience a lot, and it really opens your eyes to a lot of things, and you get a whole new perspective on everything.”