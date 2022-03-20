RUSD expanding academy offerings

RACINE — The Academies of Racine are expanding its offerings. The Racine Unified School District has announced the addition of two new pocket pathways at each academy high school.

A Fire & EMS Pocket Pathway will launch at the Academies of Racine-Case, the Academies of Racine-Park and the Academies of Racine-Horlick in the fall thanks to a partnership with Gateway Technical College.

In addition, all three academies are adding a Criminal Justice Pocket Pathway in the fall. The pathway will offer senior level courses taught by school resource officers at the high schools. The classes are transcripted, meaning students not only earn high school credit for the courses, but also Gateway Technical College Credit.

Students are already showing interest in both these upcoming offerings. The fire and police departments are hopeful they will be able to fill voids in their workforce by getting a new class of students interested in the professions they offer. Also, there’s hope that these partnerships could improve the relationship between police officers and the community. Officers will have a chance to build relationships with students, giving them an opportunity to see police in a different light.

