RUSD Esports teams compete at state championship

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District’s Esports teams once again had an impressive showing at the Esports State Championship.

The Case Legends Smite team, made up of members Chloe Brees, Robin Sexton, Ethan Ziegler, Ryan Vernon, Michael Abts, Noah Salchow, Kyle Nelson and Sebastian Greening, took third in state.

Walden III brought their SMASH team to state. Riley Burchi, TJ Paulin, David Amendola, Alex Cundiff, AJ Grigg, Luke Hopkins, Trenton Hooper, Antonio Dunn-Villarreal and Justin Hoppe brought home a second-place trophy.

The REAL School also had two students compete in individual SMASH tournaments. Joel Christensen placed 13th overall in the state for high school players, with seven wins and two losses in one day of competition. Salvador Anguiano ranked 49th.

Also worth noting, RUSD High School Esports alumni Andrew Czysz, who now plays for Carthage Esports, was a shoutcaster for SMASH at the state competition.