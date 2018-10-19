Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District held its sixth annual Encore! Awards in Education at Festival Hall on Thursday, Oct. 18.

The district honored 105 RUSD staff members who have demonstrated success in the classroom, fostered excellent academic achievement and consistently contributed to making their school or workplace a better place.

The district also honored a special Friend of Education and Business Partner of the Year during the ceremony.

The event was emceed by Brian Niznansky, Storm Team 4 meteorologist at WTMJ-TV and RUSD graduate. Special guests included Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

