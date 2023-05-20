RACINE — As a youth advocate at Olympia Brown Elementary School, Paige Kiesler teaches students, provides social and emotional learning and responds when urgent issues arise.

However, Kiesler is not paid adequately for her vital labor, according to her coworker Heather Jirgensen, who said Kiesler makes less than $30,000 per year.

“This disparity raises concerns about the equitable treatment of educational assistants,” said Jirgensen, an Olympia Brown teacher.

Equitable treatment of educators was one of several concerns raised Monday during the Racine Unified School District Board meeting.

Several people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the school district needing to treat teachers with fairness and respect.

Educators repeated their demands for better pay in the form of an 8% cost of living adjustment and a step increase based on years of service. They also addressed the challenges caused by ongoing staffing shortages.

A.J. Zydzik, Case High School German teacher, said Milwaukee Public Schools is offering its teachers an 8% cost of living adjustment, a step and no cuts to benefits.

“I’m trying to figure out why anyone would stay here (at RUSD) without being granted the same,” Zydzik said.

Before the board meeting, people in Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD instructors, rallied outdoors and in the hallway outside the School Board meeting room.

Kiesler held a sign reading “Give teachers a living wage.” Others held signs that read “It’s about respect” and “Fair pay=Teachers stay.”

Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, reiterated that RUSD wants to provide competitive wages and benefits so that it can attract and retain quality educators, but Tapp said the district must be fiscally responsible when considering compensation increases.

According to Tapp, an 8% cost of living adjustment and step would increase RUSD’s structural deficit by $14 million.

REU President Angelina Cruz said Monday that RUSD should devote more resources to “front line workers” like teachers, educational assistants, nurses and librarians and fewer resources to administrative staff.

“It’s alarming there exists no evidence central office wants to do anything but shrink and eventually close RUSD,” Cruz said. “Every year, they scare you into believing the only solution to fiscal concerns is to close buildings and slash front line workers, an approach that most adversely impacts students and their families. It’s literal deficit thinking, and something you cannot afford right now.”

Mark Sommer, a counselor at Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 schools, said he has “major concerns” about RUSD staffing issues.

Sommer said vacant positions result in teachers having to substitute in other classrooms during their preparation time. Sommer believes that impacts their teaching ability, school climate and eventually results in educators leaving the district.

“You can’t ask people to go into challenging environments that are understaffed, and then ask them to constantly sub on their prep time,” Sommer said. It’s just unsustainable.”

Sommer said an 8% cost of living adjustment and a step are “the least” that RUSD can do to try to keep quality teachers.

“So many good educators have left the district in the last few years because they physically, mentally and emotionally cannot do it anymore,” Sommer said. “The district must do more to attract and retain staff, especially at the schools with the highest needs.”

Jirgensen, Olympia Brown’s union representative, said her colleague Kiesler is working on a master’s degree to earn a better-paying job. Jirgensen hopes the district takes actions to keep Kiesler and many other RUSD staff in similar positions.

“I hope RUSD will give Paige a reason to stay, because I can attest right now, she is too valuable to lose to another profession or district,” Jirgensen said. “There is no doubt a correlation between educator turnover and poorer student outcomes. There is causation, and that is something you can start to fix. Teachers, EAs, youth advocates and nurses will stay if you treat them fairly and treat them as professionals.”

Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien walks to an April RUSD Board meeting. Soren Gajewski, RUSD chief academic officer, took over as acting superintendent on May 1 while Gallien is out for a major medical procedure. Gallien is expected to return in mid-July.