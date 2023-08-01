RACINE — Kristi Walsko listened as a middle schooler proudly described a recent shopping trip.

The student explained that she stayed well under her $20 budget, spending $11 and putting $9 in savings.

Walsko was glad to hear the story, which directly related to the personal budgeting lesson students were learning at Gifford K-8 School.

“To see that they were actually using the stuff that we were teaching is really one of those things that sticks out,” said Walsko, a Gifford sixth grade teacher.

Walsko taught the personal budgeting lesson in a seminar class last school year that is part of the middle school academy model at the Racine Unified School District.

The 2022-23 school year was the first to have academy courses at three RUSD middle schools: Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell. Three RUSD high schools have offered academy classes since 2016.

Academy courses are intended to provide students with practical, hands-on learning and inform students of potential career opportunities.

“It opens their eyes to a bigger world of what a job could be,” said Brandon Tristano, Jerstad-Agerholm sixth grade teacher.

Middle school topics include financial literacy, graphic design and cyber awareness.

Students need to correctly answer at least 70% of the questions on unit quizzes to earn a certification. The accumulation of certifications recently led to RUSD earning an EVERFI Empowered Seal.

EVERFI modules were part of the middle school academy curriculum created by RUSD.

Most of the certifications were earned by middle schoolers and a few were earned by high school students.

The seal means Racine Unified is in the top 10% of school districts in the country for EVERFI certifications earned, according to Alex DeBaker, Racine Academies executive director.

RUSD was one of 11 Wisconsin school districts to receive the seal, and by far the largest district that did.

Teachers like Walsko and Tristano tried to provide as much hands-on work as possible, such as designing a sneaker or creating a music playlist. There were also several guest speakers from area businesses.

Instructors often used personal examples during lessons, like Walsko talking about her first credit card.

Last year was the first time middle school educators taught academy courses. There were constant adjustments, but they feel better about instructing classes in the upcoming year.

“We were kind of creating the curriculum as we went,” Tristano said. “That’s something that’ll go smoother this year.”

Additions in 2023-24 include sections on nonprofits and careers in technical education.

“We’re not just preparing (students) for college; we want to prepare them for what’s going to fit them best,” Walsko said.

The best part is viewing students’ excitement about potential jobs.

“Seeing the world open up to them is the biggest benefit to me,” Tristano said.

DeBaker mentioned a Mitchell student who, on a field trip to Gateway Technical College in Racine, saw Lake Michigan and the college campus for the first time. The student was thrilled and said he wanted to attend Gateway.

“You’re opening their eyes to opportunity and how to get to that opportunity,” DeBaker said.

For middle school students like the one who spent below her budget, the academy courses help them learn practical skills and more about potential careers, both of which will benefit students going forward.

