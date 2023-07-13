RACINE — Patricia Ramirez has two children who went through the Racine Unified dual language program from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The classes they took at Fratt Elementary and Mitchell K-8 School were a great way to learn English and Spanish, connect with their culture and set them on the path for quality job prospects.

Her children are now in high school, but Ramirez wants to help make sure the dual language program continues providing the level of education her kids received.

Ramirez was one of about 60 people, including around 20 children, at a dual language community meeting Tuesday at Mitchell K-8 School, 2701 Drexel Ave.

Attendees asked questions and discussed what the RUSD dual language program does well and how it can improve.

Tuesday’s meeting was the second dual language listening session hosted this summer by RUSD.

The first occurred last month at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The meetings were intended for the district to receive parent and community input about the direction of its dual language program.

There will be minimal changes to the RUSD dual language program in the 2023-24 school year.

Its direction is uncertain for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, though, which is why the district wants to hear from students, staff, families and the community.

“We don’t want to move forward without having your voice,” Maria Barreras, executive director of the RUSD department of language and global learning, told attendees Tuesday. “We are going to craft the plan. I can’t tell you the plan, because we don’t have one. Our goal is to create it together.”

Barreras said the district wants to strengthen and expand the dual language program so it can better help students.

Steering committee being formed

To receive more community perspectives, the school district plans to form a dual language steering committee that will make recommendations about the program’s future.

According to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, 30 people have so far signed up to be on the committee.

There will be one steering committee instead of two separate committees, which was RUSD’s initial plan.

A date has not been set for its first meeting, but Tapp said the steering committee will meet soon.

The committee will be composed of RUSD staff, dual language families and community members.

When the steering committee is ready to provide updates, another community listening session will occur, according to Tapp.

Ramirez plans to join the steering committee.

“If I need to do something, I’m available,” Ramirez said. “I want to know what we can do to help RUSD, to solve the problems that they have.”

Ramirez said she feels “100%” confident that RUSD will consider families and community members’ input.

After hearing more from families and the community, the district intends to bring its dual language plans to the RUSD Board later this year before the school choice window starts Dec. 1.

Benefits and challenges

At RUSD, dual language courses start as young as 4-K and go up to eighth grade. The goal is to develop bilingual, biliterate students who are aware of and can connect with a variety of cultures.

For the youngest grades, 80% of classroom content such as math and reading is taught in Spanish and 20% is taught in English. Each year, progressively more content is taught in English until 50% is taught in English and 50% is taught in Spanish from fourth through eighth grade.

On Tuesday, attendees were split into small groups where they discussed two overarching questions: How has the RUSD dual language program benefited them, and how can the program improve?

Positives include dual language classes having an accepting, communal environment; increasing students’ confidence; better job opportunities; and keeping students’ language and culture alive.

Areas to improve include having classrooms of similar sizes, communicating better with parents in the language they speak and bringing in more members of the business community to talk with students.

Ramirez found it illuminating to know that another ongoing challenge is finding enough qualified dual language teachers.

“We need the information to know how to help,” Ramirez said.

Indeed, Barreras said teacher shortages resulted in some combined dual language classes this past school year where one instructor taught second and third grade students, for example.

“That is a reality, is that our students are not getting equitable programming and access to teachers across our district,” Barreras said.

Priscilla Marquez, Mitchell K-8 School principal, was one of four small group facilitators Tuesday and encouraged attendees to contact her with questions.

Marquez previously taught dual language and said she wants to help improve the program and attract more families to RUSD.

Many details need to be figured out, but families and community members like Ramirez and the school district seem willing to work together to try to enhance the dual language program.

