RACINE — Tabatha Cruz adores the Fratt Elementary School dual language program, which she and her children have been part of for a dozen years.

Cruz’s youngest son attends Fratt, and she said the teachers excel at providing an engaging learning environment.

Her son and his classmates are “happy, they’re thriving,” Cruz said. “It’s all we can ask for.”

Cruz wants the Fratt program to continue and she is concerned about the possibility of dual language classes no longer being offered after next school year.

If that happens, Cruz said her son will no longer attend the Racine Unified School District.

Cruz was one of a few dozen people who discussed the benefits and challenges of the RUSD dual language program during a community meeting Wednesday at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

RUSD hosted the meeting as a way to hear from community members about the direction they want the dual language program to take starting next fall.

Another community dual language listening session is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. July 11 at the Mitchell School family resource center, 2701 Drexel Ave.

There will be minimal changes to the RUSD dual language program in the 2023-24 school year.

Its direction is uncertain for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, though, which is why the school district wants to hear from students, staff and families.

After receiving community input, the school district intends to bring its dual language plans to the RUSD Board later this year before the district’s school choice window starts Dec. 1.

At RUSD, dual language courses start as young as 4-K and go up to eighth grade. The goal is to develop bilingual, biliterate students who are aware of and can connect with a variety of cultures.

For the youngest grades, 80% of classroom content like math and reading is taught in Spanish and 20% is taught in English. Each year, progressively more content is taught in English until 50% is taught in English and 50% is taught in Spanish from fourth through eighth grade.

Areas to improve

About 40 people attended Wednesday’s session, including about 15 children who played during the meeting.

Maria Barreras, executive director of the RUSD department of language and global learning, spoke and answered questions for the first 20 minutes.

Attendees were then split into two groups where they discussed two overarching questions: How has the RUSD dual language program benefited them, and how can the program improve?

Areas to improve include district communication to families.

Attendees said RUSD needs to do a better job promoting these dual language community meetings so more people attend.

Other areas to improve include Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School offering dual language for elementary students in addition to middle school students.

One attendee said “more desirable middle school choices” for dual language would help as well.

RUSD offers middle school dual language courses at two schools: Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell K-8 schools.

It has elementary dual language classes at five schools: Fratt, Julian Thomas, Mitchell, S.C. Johnson and Wadewitz.

Several people said RUSD needs to clarify the relationship between the dual language program and English as a Second Language instructors.

“I cannot see that as being separate,” an attendee said. “You need to have that discussion.”

Dual language educators and English as a Second Language teachers are different jobs.

Dual language teachers are classroom instructors fluent in English and Spanish who teach courses like history and science.

English as a Second Language teachers are specialists who help students learn English. Some of those students’ first language is Spanish, but not all.

Barreras said the district can do better at educating families about that relationship and can talk more about ESL in a separate community meeting.

“We can definitely create that space at another time,” Barreras said.

Positives

In terms of benefits, attendees lauded the dual language program and said it can help students’ education and career prospects. They said children feel safe in the program and that instructors do a great job leading the relatively small classes, another plus.

Dual language also increases cultural understanding and decreases racism between students, according to attendees.

They appreciate that the program is open to everyone. For some students, it helps to learn Spanish so they can communicate with family members.

Assignments in Spanish help parents who are native Spanish speakers be more involved in their children’s schoolwork, attendees said.

Cruz said the program also creates connections among parents whose children are classmates for many years.

Cristina Ramirez and Anna Dubinksy agreed.

They met each other because their children were in the Julian Thomas dual language program, and the mothers became friends.

Ramirez and Dubinsky love the Julian Thomas dual language classes and want to see them continue.

They attended Wednesday’s meeting hoping to gain clarity about the status of the dual language program because they were concerned it might be shrinking or going away.

“Why would they eliminate something that’s been successful?” Ramirez said.

No dual language classes are being eliminated from buildings next school year.

Starting in the 2024-25 school year, the program might consolidate to fewer schools, due in part to ongoing challenges finding dual language teachers.

Ramirez and Dubinsky appreciated that some of their queries were answered but still questioned how seriously the school district will weigh their opinions when making decisions about the future of dual language.

“I’m concerned with how much our voice really will matter in these meetings,” Dubinksy said. “Is it really making a difference?”

Barreras said their voices matter and that the community and school district will work together to decide the program’s direction.

“We want to envision what our program is going to look like moving forward, so we want to hear from you,” Barreras said. “Our goal is to come up with a plan together.”

RUSD plans to form two committees to make recommendations about the program’s future: a dual language parent advisory committee and a communitywide stakeholder committee.

Attendee Diana Valencia said community members showed up Wednesday to make their voices heard and be an active part of the decision-making process.

“We shouldn’t just stay quiet,” Valencia said.

