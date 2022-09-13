 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RUSD

RUSD considering additional $44.5M to renovate two schools as construction costs grow

RACINE — Racine Unified School Board members want more information before voting on whether to approve more than $44 million to renovate two schools.

The Racine Unified School District is asking the board to authorize up to $23 million in borrowing for additions and construction to Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St. That money is in addition to $40 million already authorized for the project last June by the school board.

RUSD is also asking the board to authorize up to $21.5 million to fund renovations and additions to Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 school, 3535 LaSalle St. That money is in addition to $35 million authorized for the project last May by the school board.

No action was taken during a school board work session Monday, and the items will be considered at the board’s Sept. 26 business meeting. Board members requested explanations for the cost increases before their next meeting.

Scott Coey

Coey

“I know inflation is high, but I would like to see more clarification on how this all played out,” said board member Scott Coey.

Theresa Villar, RUSD District Board

Villar

Board member Theresa Villar said she needed to understand why the projects’ costs changed and how the projects fit into the school district’s long-term plans.

“I would need to be able to see the whole budget before I could vote on any part of it,” Villar said.

Both of those projects will be funded by referendum money from the $1 billion, 30-year referendum approved by voters in 2020. If approved, the new allocation would bring the total referendum allocation so far from $250 million to $294.5 million. RUSD has not spent any referendum money yet.

If the board authorizes that additional $44.5 million, not all of the money will necessarily be spent. According to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communication and community engagement, the estimated project cost at Starbuck is $54.1 million, well below the $63 million that would be authorized for the project if the board approves additional funding. The estimated project cost at Jerstad-Agerholm is $50.2 million, well below the $56.5 million that would be authorized if the board approves additional funding.

Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer, said Monday that the school district must have authorization to spend up to those amounts so work can occur in a timely manner.

“The amount is above, of course, where we think the price will actually come,” Serak said. “This is to ensure that the financing side is in line with the construction side and we’re not lagging behind.”

Serak outlined to board members the reasons for higher costs at Jerstad-Agerholm:

  • Inflation.
  • An increase in the building area being renovated from 22,000 square feet to more than 156,000 square feet.
  • An increase in the area requiring site and utility work from seven acres to nine acres.

The reasons for higher costs at Starbuck, according to Serak, are:

  • Inflation.
  • An additional 10,000 square feet of the building that will require renovation.
  • Additional site and utility work.
  • More intense renovations.

As part of RUSD’s long-term plans, Starbuck will expand to serve elementary school students. Work will occur in two phases, which are slated to start in spring 2023 and spring 2024. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2024.

At Jerstad-Agerholm, the first phase of work, on the elementary portion of the school, should start next spring. The second phase, on the middle school portion, is scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and be done in fall of 2024.

Voters narrowly approved a referendum in 2020 to demolish nine schools and build five new ones in order to “right-size” Racine Unified, which has seen its enrollment steadily decline in recent years. Referendum spending was delayed for almost two years while a legal challenge wound its way through the state Supreme Court. In April, the Supreme Court ruled in the school district’s favor. The referendum is for up to $1 billion over 30 years.

Other business

At its next meeting, the school board will consider approving a bid to build a secure vestibule at Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave. It was recommended that the board approve Riley Construction’s bid of $199,875, the lowest of the five bids received. The bid also includes a 10% contingency allocation, so RUSD may have to pay up to $219,862.50. If approved, Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said work on the project would start in October and is projected to be done by April 2023.

At its next meeting, the school board will consider contracting with the corporation GFL Environmental to handle RUSD’s waste and recycling services for the next year. According to a board fact sheet, total waste and recycling costs for the next year are estimated to cost $225,000 to $325,000.

